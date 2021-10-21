FROSTMAN COLUMN: Viroqua grapples with ‘Thin Blue Line’ controversy

Who would have thought Viroqua would become a center of controversy regarding the “Thin Blue Line”?
I recently encouraged folks to see what Wisconsin has to offer amid its autumn splendor of rolling hills splashed with vibrant colors. Western Wisconsin’s “Coulee” region, because of the steep small hills covered in forests and the narrow valleys that represent the region comes to mind. Amid the heart of this region is the city of Viroqua, with a population of about 4,500, the county seat of Vernon County.
Last week, Viroqua found itself amid a contentious squabble regarding a recently adopted change in its police department logo. A WKBT news story of Oct. 8, provided some details, as it quoted Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel saying, “the city of Viroqua has built a fantastic new facility for our police department that has included a thin blue line decal.” Viroqua’s new logo has a “V” for Viroqua, and an outline of the state of Wisconsin below, with the now-familiar black and white stripes, and a blue line in the middle, representing the “thin blue line.”
The last few years have seen a tremendous increase in its use a symbol of support for law enforcement. The blue is typically considered representative of the blue uniforms worn by many police officers, and the “thin line” is often representative of the challenging line our law enforcement officers are tasked with maintaining to help secure compliance with laws without excessive force or other punitive measures. There is often a delicate balance fraught with potential danger negotiated each and every day by those taking the oath to protect and serve.
It would be commonplace to think there is wholesale, widespread support for our men and women in blue—and other colors as well—that often risk their own safety to insure ours. However, there are also many who seek to promote movements such as “defunding the police,” and who believe the thin blue line flag is a symbol of controversy and divisiveness. However noble the sincere intention of most may be, it is challenging, as there are also groups that use this symbol inappropriately.
Support of law enforcement itself has become a divisive topic for a long time, but the level of vitriol and controversy have been amped up by recent events such as the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020. It’s sort of a sad state of affairs when support for law enforcement becomes a controversial subject.
An Oct. 14 WXOW story quoted Viroqua Councilman Ben Wilson, who stated, “the thin blue line has come to represent a lot of different things to a lot of people and, quite frankly, a lot of marginalized groups feel unsafe around that thin blue line imagery.” The image has created controversy in other locations as well. On Jan. 26, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department issued a press release stating, “public displays of the thin blue line imagery while operating in official capacity are disallowed.”
The news stories stated Viroqua had created a Diversity Advisory Board about a year ago, and the committee was the body that initially raised concerns about the messaging of the image. An update to the story from WXOW on Oct. 15 stated, “the [department has] made the decision to remove the thin blue line from our squad car(s). Our office recognizes the different emotions that this symbol has brought to members of our community.” An Oct. 13 story from the same source stated, “there is a rally called Back the Blue Vernon County scheduled at noon this Saturday [Oct. 16] ….a nonpolitical show of support for local law enforcement agencies.”
So, at least at this time, the logo will be removed from the Viroqua Police Department’s signage. Is that the right move? How can we, as citizens, show support for our men and women of law enforcement?
Critics of the “thin blue line” will refer to sensational stories surrounding bad cops, and abusive behavior. We’re all certainly united that bad cops shouldn’t be on the job, and appropriate due process is a fundamental right for all citizens. We must also avoid the temptation to classify any and all law enforcement personnel as racist, biased, or abusive. Thousands put on the uniforms each and every day, and carry out their sworn duties to the best of their abilities with integrity, accountability, and a strong sense of duty.
We must “Back the Blue.” I hope for a day where we can show true respect for the fine people who provide law enforcement services, understand the difficulties they face, and certainly fly the “thin blue line” flag and be proud.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.