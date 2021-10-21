FROSTMAN COLUMN: Viroqua grapples with ‘Thin Blue Line’ controversy

It would be commonplace to think there is wholesale, widespread support for our men and women in blue—and other colors as well—that often risk their own safety to insure ours. However, there are also many who seek to promote movements such as “defunding the police,” and who believe the thin blue line flag is a symbol of controversy and divisiveness. However noble the sincere intention of most may be, it is challenging, as there are also groups that use this symbol inappropriately.

Support of law enforcement itself has become a divisive topic for a long time, but the level of vitriol and controversy have been amped up by recent events such as the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020. It’s sort of a sad state of affairs when support for law enforcement becomes a controversial subject.

An Oct. 14 WXOW story quoted Viroqua Councilman Ben Wilson, who stated, “the thin blue line has come to represent a lot of different things to a lot of people and, quite frankly, a lot of marginalized groups feel unsafe around that thin blue line imagery.” The image has created controversy in other locations as well. On Jan. 26, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department issued a press release stating, “public displays of the thin blue line imagery while operating in official capacity are disallowed.”