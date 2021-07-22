FROSTMAN COLUMN: VP Harris disrespects rural folk with condescending remarks

It’s a challenge to know where to start. No one has really used the term “Xerox” for making a copy in decades. FedEx dumped the “Kinkos” name in 2008. Perhaps it’s been a while since the vice president has been tasked with actually making a copy.

Newsflash to VP Harris. Most of us rubes out here in the sticks know how and where to make copies. Many possess these new-fangled things called smart phones that take a picture of anything you want. We own stuff like computers, scanners, printers, and the like. Even folks on ranches and farms use a wide array of technology in their everyday tasks to work more efficiently. Heck, some of them tractors will go over 30 mph if they need to get to town.

Sure, we still struggle with the availability of broadband in many rural areas, but it is very condescending of Harris to cast aspersions on “rural communities,” as if the residents aren’t smart enough to figure out how to provide a copy of their identification.

The people of Wisconsin and the nation shouldn’t stand for these arrogant and patronizing remarks. It’s quite clear Harris doesn’t have a grasp of what goes on between the coasts. Is this the depiction of our small-town state’s citizens you want to abide?