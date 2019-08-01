First-term Congresswoman Katie Porter waited for this exchange.
During a House Financial Services Committee hearing April 10 with major bank CEOs in attendance, Porter went after JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about the amount Chase pays its bank tellers. Porter’s example was a fictional Chase teller earning $16.50 per hour whose profile could match many. The story struck a chord, as it was very relatable.
I started my professional career after college as a teller. Starting hourly wage was $6.17. I’ve spent most of my career in the financial industry, including banks and credit unions, so I have a solid understanding of how bank tellers fit into the big picture. It also helps me understand how bank pay scales function.
Porter tells a story of a single mom with one child, living in Irvine, California, earning $16.50 per hour as a teller at Chase. Porter then gives a budget overview of how after rent of $1,600 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, food, auto and other expenses the mom is short $567 per month. Porter asks CEO Dimon what he would say to the teller.
The obvious ploy is to show Dimon his organization underpays its tellers, perhaps along with other Chase employees, and wants Dimon to feel guilty for earning $31 million annually. It’s a common theme to demonize and vilify CEOs and other executives of large companies for the compensation they receive.
Dimon doesn’t give very direct answers, referring to tellers as an entry-level job. Tellers are the face of every financial institution, but it doesn’t stop the position from being entry-level, and a springboard into an array of opportunities in banking and related fields. The compensation is probably competitive with other local financials. Earning $16.50 per hour means you have developed some marketable job skills an employer will reward.
What about the tellers next to the mom? Maybe it’s a 23-year-old single guy just out of college, sharing a place with two others they call “The Pit,” because it’s what they can afford. He pays $500 in rent and ekes out a living on his teller earnings, not able to put much away. A married woman whose husband earns a lot more is next. They simply save all her earnings. They don’t “need” her salary to survive.
Should the other folks earn less than the single mom for the same job because of her circumstances? They aren’t struggling month to month. Should wages be based on individual needs? The obvious answer is no. Wages earned are a direct result of the value you bring to an employer. If a banking career includes gaining a skill set beyond the teller line, you earn more.
It’s not about Chase Bank, it could be any employer in any field. Successful companies know they need to pay competitively to recruit and retain the best employees, particularly in a job market like today’s. Wages and compensation rise out of competition, not some government mandate or pressure, and nothing is accomplished by demonizing success. It’s simply a ruse to gain political points.
It’s easy to criticize big company CEOs. No one demonizes Aaron Rodgers for making $30 million throwing a football. Tom Cruise doesn’t get vilified for getting $40 million for pretending to be someone else. Many CEOs earn lucrative packages, often specifically tied to the company’s performance, so they have a tremendous stake in the results. If the company fails, they fail as well. It’s hard to think of them in the same context as stars, but their packages are a result of competition.
We all know life can be full of twists, turns and unexpected roadblocks in the pursuit of dreams. Life often seems unfair. We experience both successes, and at times, failures. At the end of the day, no matter the circumstances, we all bear a certain amount of individual responsibility for the skills we have attained and the paths we have chosen. There often are unexplored paths, or opportunities that await us.
The bottom line is you, not Congresswoman Porter or anyone else, are as responsible as anyone for the career successes you achieve. You bear responsibility to make yourself more marketable to employers. Maybe that single mom finds a new job paying more elsewhere with her new skills.
In a greater sense, how do you define your own career success? It certainly doesn’t need to be financial. Many find rewarding careers that don’t involve material wealth.
Ideally, you find a career both challenging and satisfying of which you can be proud every day. Best of luck to you in your endeavors. Oh, and be nice to bank tellers. Someday, they may write about you.
