FROSTMAN COLUMN: We should applaud the accomplishments of women regardless of politics

The scene is the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Around the room, there is constant background motion as legislative aides come and go with documents and seek to get the occasional ear of various committee members hearing the exchanges.
The date is Oct. 1, and the Committee is in its second day of testimony when a now famous exchange took place between Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, and Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, see the Oct. 14 Fox News transcript of the exchange, Cornyn asked “You know, most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us,” before asking her to hold up what she has been “referring to in answering our questions?”
Casting a friendly wry smile, Barrett picked up the note pad, utterly blank from any notes or prompts. Cornyn then asked Barrett, “Is there anything on it?” “The letterhead that says ‘United States Senate,’” she responded. Cornyn responded “that’s impressive.”
Yes, Sen. Cornyn, very impressive. It didn’t take long in watching some of the questions and testimony to be impressed by now Justice Coney Barrett’s resolve, confidence, and composure. My lone intercollegiate “sport” in college was on the debate team, and faced teams from Notre Dame a few times, as there are no “divisions.” They had their own special green chalk, and an air of pomposity, but I am really glad my time was well before Coney Barrett would have arrived on the scene. I’d want her on my side in a debate. A truly accomplished woman now seated on the highest court in the land.
You would have thought women’s organizations would have hailed Coney Barrett’s ascension to the high court. You would be mistaken. An Oct. 29, Associated Press story related that the Girl Scouts of America had originally tweeted, “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.. Very nice. The tweet, however, ran afoul of the “woke” liberal crowd and Hollywood elites, and the GSA deleted their original tweet.
An Oct. 15 Daily Dot story also related, “Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s own sorority (Kappa Delta) deleted a tweet acknowledging Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination and subsequently apologized to the public for the tweet.” Why should the closely held beliefs of Coney Barrett essentially bar her from any recognition by women’s groups? Shouldn’t she be celebrated by all women for her accomplishments?
We can take a bit of solace in the fact that many of the organizations received backlash after their displays of cowardice toward Justice Barrett. However, the double standard of a failure to recognize the accomplishments of conservative women runs even deeper.
A Nov. 8 story in The Hill sought to bring light to a story you won’t hear anywhere else in the mainstream media, as it doesn’t fit their narrative. The number of Republican women in the House of Representatives nearly doubled, as the story relates, “There were 13 Republican women in the House before Nov. 3. So far, 12 Republican women have been newly-elected to the House.”
Ever hear of Elise Stefanik of upstate New York? Unless you follow conservative politics, probably not. She was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress before the much-lauded progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came on the scene, and she just won re-election to her fourth term.
The Hill story also noted, “Republican women flipped (Republicans taking Democrat-held seats) six seats.” Far-left members of the so-called “Squad” reside in deep-blue territories. Lauding their re-election is akin to celebrating the victory of someone on the far left, like our own Mark Pocan, in Madison. If a Republican woman would win in a Congressional race whose territory includes Madison, that would be a story. Teen Vogue had a story about “new faces” in Congress, but no Republican women were included. It also reminded us we recently celebrated the centennial of the right of women to vote. Is it too much to ask to recognize the accomplishments of all women? Why was Sarah Palin so mocked and derided, while Kamala Harris is celebrated, despite how she gained her fame?
The Aug. 18, 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, came and went without as much of a celebration as their should have been, but we’ve been embroiled in this most unusual year in so many ways. Let the accomplishments of these fine women ascending to Congress and the Supreme Court be examples for young women everywhere, regardless of their politics, and let them all be celebrated.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
