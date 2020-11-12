FROSTMAN COLUMN: We should applaud the accomplishments of women regardless of politics

Ever hear of Elise Stefanik of upstate New York? Unless you follow conservative politics, probably not. She was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress before the much-lauded progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came on the scene, and she just won re-election to her fourth term.

The Hill story also noted, “Republican women flipped (Republicans taking Democrat-held seats) six seats.” Far-left members of the so-called “Squad” reside in deep-blue territories. Lauding their re-election is akin to celebrating the victory of someone on the far left, like our own Mark Pocan, in Madison. If a Republican woman would win in a Congressional race whose territory includes Madison, that would be a story. Teen Vogue had a story about “new faces” in Congress, but no Republican women were included. It also reminded us we recently celebrated the centennial of the right of women to vote. Is it too much to ask to recognize the accomplishments of all women? Why was Sarah Palin so mocked and derided, while Kamala Harris is celebrated, despite how she gained her fame?

The Aug. 18, 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, came and went without as much of a celebration as their should have been, but we’ve been embroiled in this most unusual year in so many ways. Let the accomplishments of these fine women ascending to Congress and the Supreme Court be examples for young women everywhere, regardless of their politics, and let them all be celebrated.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.