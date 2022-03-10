FROSTMAN COLUMN: What comes next as medical mandates come to a close?

Did March come in like a lion, or a lamb? Can’t remember offhand, as I don’t think the weather was the biggest news of that particular day. The biggest news was that for thousands of school kids across the state, it was for many the first chance to be in class without a mask in a very long time. Tales of student outright giddiness at being able to see their friend’s faces in school abounded. Youngsters got the chance to see the facial expressions of their friends and classmates and experience interaction long overdue.

March 1 also finally saw the expiration of the Dane County mask mandate. Workers, residents and more also reveled in their newfound facial freedom, finally rid of the face coverings. Of course, you couldn’t get too far, or do too much in Dane County as many businesses still enforce their masking requirements, and other businesses continue with a range of restrictions on patrons, and several Dane County schools are still clinging to masking requirements.

As many restrictions and mandates fall by the wayside, it will create an interesting dynamic among businesses and entities that allow unfettered access right away, as they may already, or how long those organizations with varying levels of restrictions continue to enforce those decisions.

Among Wisconsinites and all Americans, we’ve been able to see and feel the fatigue of the lockdowns, restrictions, mandates, and coercion tactics that have beset all of us these past two years. A component of expressing fatigue, and a yearning for normalcy without invasive government overreach was experienced right through the heart of central Wisconsin this past weekend, as the “Freedom Convoy” made its way through our state via highways 94 and 90.

Two large convoys, totaling several hundred vehicles, merged on the two main cross-country arterials in our state in Tomah. They drove in unity to a rally just outside Portage last Friday evening, with a sendoff southward on Saturday. The large convoy reached Washington, D.C. on Monday. Thousands of participants lined dozens of overpasses across the state, waving American flags and an array of patriotic signs. I had the opportunity to captain a group of about 50 folks gathered at Sauk County’s Hwy. T overpass to wave encouragement to the truckers, and a great time was had by all.

Where do we go from here? We’re certainly all aware COVID is still among us, though cases have fallen off dramatically. What will become of the restrictions? Will businesses and venues now requiring proof of the jab or a negative test continue to do so? At what point will they relinquish control, and allow all patrons to participate? Will those who lost their jobs over vaccine mandates be allowed to return to work? Will those impacted want to return to their previous employer? Hard to say if anyone would be willing to go back to their old jobs. I would anticipate as time passes, businesses will soon see the lost income and opportunities resulting from their restrictions.

I think in many respects, by this time, two full years into the COVID time of life, folks are steeled in their opinions, and not much will move the “needle.” If you’ve been vaccinated, boosted, had COVID, you plan and act accordingly. Vaccination rates have stalled, as those who wanted the shot have largely done so, and most of the population remaining that hasn’t taken the shot won’t be rolling up their sleeves anytime soon.

I think we’ve also reached a sort of saturation point in masking. We see some people masked, particularly in larger venues. If folks feel more comfortable with a mask on, we should certainly respect that decision, and those individuals should not be harassed or derided for their choice. Likewise, those who eschew mask wearing should not be judged or hassled for their choices. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t, you simply don’t wear one.

It is also my hope the medical freedom community that was suddenly thrust into the spotlight in a rush of notoriety is able to sustain its momentum. These issues of whether or not an employer can force medical procedures upon employees, medical procedures allowed or encouraged in our schools, or whether the government can seek to determine what is best for you will not go away, and we need to continue to focus attention on this important cause.

We all hope the toughest days of COVID are now in the past, and we can perhaps even repair shattered relationships, as we continue to navigate this thing we call life.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.