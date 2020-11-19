FROSTMAN COLUMN: Wishing you Thanksgiving joy in these unusual times

The decline in the number of generational hunters has been well documented, as populations spread, and fewer families stay in rural areas. Even with the decline, the opening of the nine-day gun deer season remains an important day in Wisconsin, as with many other states. Hunting has changed in some ways, with the prevalence of ATVs, GPS units, and cell phones all making communication and travel easier. You start to feel sort of curmudgeonly if you describe having to walk a mile, uphill both ways in deep snow.

It is among these weeks, and those times upon which we can draw a sense of thankfulness for how we have each been blessed in our lives. For some, it may be more apparent than others, but we all have aspects of our lives in which we can find thankfulness.

For many, it may be the gifts of friendship and family, stability of home or employment, living out faith and steeled in their resolve, or a myriad of other traits and gifts of which we all may partake. We can try to find the joy in the simple things in life, whether they be a kind word from a stranger, an unexpected gift of assistance, or an old friend reaching out.