FROSTMAN COLUMN: Young American affinity for socialism is misguided

Each of us, in our own way, celebrate successes we experience in this journey called life. In that same vein, we have unique approaches and reactions to times of defeat or failure. We have or will endure both highs and lows, as a variety of experiences is inherently part of our lives.
Upon reflection of today’s society, there seems to be less focus on the responsibility of individuals for their own economic outcomes, and more reliance on institutions for success and failures. What is the source of the fundamental work ethic we all must embrace to become productive members of society?
The fact remains true today the free market enterprise system that allowed the United States to develop into the greatest economic superpower in the world’s history still offers the most opportunity for social and economic mobility of any nation in the history of the planet.
Look around you. Look at the prosperity and possibilities ripe in this nation beyond any others. Even the poorest of Americans is far better off than much of the world. No nation is perfect, no economic system touts perfection either. The fact remains all economic systems and forms of government rely upon individuals to make systems work and are always inherently flawed when run by people. Capitalism is far from perfect, but it is the system best equipped to reward hard work, innovation, with individuals and companies equipped to provide the social and economic mobility that are the cornerstone of the “American Dream.”
What do our young people believe to be the best economic system? What ideals and values do our kids learn in schools? A July 25, Axios story referenced a poll they conducted where they evaluated people’s views of certain terms, like “capitalism” and “socialism.” The results showed, “in 2019, 58% of Americans ages 18-34 reacted positively to the word capitalism. That’s plunged to 49% today.” It also included a comment referred to as “the bottom line: Politicians looking to attack opponents to their left can no longer use the word “socialist” as an all-purpose pejorative. Increasingly, it’s worn as a badge of pride.”
This mindset dominates the Democratic Party as it surges further to the left, and we see the popularity of politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders, and members of the progressive “Squad” of House members, particularly among young people. Many don’t seem to grasp the idea their freedoms will suffer for the sake of convenience and dependence.
An Oct. 25, 2020, Education News story dove further, citing an annually published report by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation titled, “U.S. Attitudes toward Socialism, Communism, and Collectivism,” which referenced “a Gallup poll from October 2018 found that less than one in five U.S. citizens said socialism means abolishing private property, while 23% said socialism stands for “equality – equal standing for everybody, all equal in rights, equal in distribution.” In response, VOC executive director Marion Smith stated, “when one-in-four Americans want to eliminate capitalism and embrace socialism, we know that we have failed to educate about the historical and moral failings of these ideologies.”
The only problem with socialism is that it doesn’t work, hasn’t ever worked, and will never work. Ask folks in Cuba who rioted in the name of economic freedom this past summer, only to be squelched by their oppressive government how well it works.
The key takeaways cited are concepts of “private ownership,” and “equal distribution.” Yes, there are systems of service delivery developed under a collective need like roads, bridges, and the like. Systems like unemployment insurance and Social Security are designed to provide a measure of safety nets. The danger lies in the increasing level of intrusion, and the concept of a further erosion of individual liberties and responsibilities, and a dis-incentive to produce. To control “equal distribution” requires a heavy hand of control by all-powerful institutions.
Where do kids get their work ethic? We also see changes in culture. Far fewer kids seem to be doing routine chores, or assisting in the home, and aren’t held to the same level of personal responsibility as the generations before them. We see the participation trophy culture coming to bear thinking the government can and should provide for all. When was the last time a high school kid watched Milton Friedman’s “Free To Choose” series about economics?
The truth is, life is not meant to be fair, and no amount of government intrusion or control will ever make it so. That “American Dream” is still alive. Remember the goodness, prosperity, and opportunity that this nation avails to all. Let us focus on the fundamentals of hard work, diligence, and the character building that can shape the next generation.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.