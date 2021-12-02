FROSTMAN COLUMN: Young American affinity for socialism is misguided

The only problem with socialism is that it doesn’t work, hasn’t ever worked, and will never work. Ask folks in Cuba who rioted in the name of economic freedom this past summer, only to be squelched by their oppressive government how well it works.

The key takeaways cited are concepts of “private ownership,” and “equal distribution.” Yes, there are systems of service delivery developed under a collective need like roads, bridges, and the like. Systems like unemployment insurance and Social Security are designed to provide a measure of safety nets. The danger lies in the increasing level of intrusion, and the concept of a further erosion of individual liberties and responsibilities, and a dis-incentive to produce. To control “equal distribution” requires a heavy hand of control by all-powerful institutions.

Where do kids get their work ethic? We also see changes in culture. Far fewer kids seem to be doing routine chores, or assisting in the home, and aren’t held to the same level of personal responsibility as the generations before them. We see the participation trophy culture coming to bear thinking the government can and should provide for all. When was the last time a high school kid watched Milton Friedman’s “Free To Choose” series about economics?

The truth is, life is not meant to be fair, and no amount of government intrusion or control will ever make it so. That “American Dream” is still alive. Remember the goodness, prosperity, and opportunity that this nation avails to all. Let us focus on the fundamentals of hard work, diligence, and the character building that can shape the next generation.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.