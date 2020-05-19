GUEST COLUMN: Curiosity proven antidote to stress, fear, anxiety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s no denying that we’ve all been forced to change our way of life these past few months. While for some it has been subtle, for the vast majority of us our lives have almost become unrecognizable. We keep hearing the words “new normal” everywhere you turn, and quite frankly they’ve come to sound a little irritating.

It’s one thing to choose to seek out change and new and different experiences, but what about when we have no choice and change is expected, no demanded of us? Our response really comes down to two very opposing choices: we resist and likely find ourselves miserable on a daily basis, or we remain open and curious about what lies ahead.

Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month? Amidst all the chaos that current events have created the message may have gotten lost in all the noise. Why is it important to notice? Does it really matter?

I would answer that with a resounding yes. If your life is perfect and you don’t have a care in the world, then you may not need to read on. However, if stress, fear, anxiety, sadness or anger are familiar to you then you’re in the right place, and I hope to bring a little bit of clarity to what you can do about it.