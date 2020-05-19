GUEST COLUMN: Curiosity proven antidote to stress, fear, anxiety
0 comments

GUEST COLUMN: Curiosity proven antidote to stress, fear, anxiety

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There’s no denying that we’ve all been forced to change our way of life these past few months. While for some it has been subtle, for the vast majority of us our lives have almost become unrecognizable. We keep hearing the words “new normal” everywhere you turn, and quite frankly they’ve come to sound a little irritating.

It’s one thing to choose to seek out change and new and different experiences, but what about when we have no choice and change is expected, no demanded of us? Our response really comes down to two very opposing choices: we resist and likely find ourselves miserable on a daily basis, or we remain open and curious about what lies ahead.

Did you know that May is Mental Health Awareness Month? Amidst all the chaos that current events have created the message may have gotten lost in all the noise. Why is it important to notice? Does it really matter?

I would answer that with a resounding yes. If your life is perfect and you don’t have a care in the world, then you may not need to read on. However, if stress, fear, anxiety, sadness or anger are familiar to you then you’re in the right place, and I hope to bring a little bit of clarity to what you can do about it.

As a mental health counselor, I have had the privilege of seeing people walk through the door of unavoidable change and come through the other side a lot stronger because they let curiosity lead them. I encourage all of my clients to stay curious—to be open to learn new things and seek opportunities to grow as an individual.

We don’t know when or if life will return to “normal.” We may be waiting a very long time. Perhaps now is the time to take a closer look at our lives and allow curiosity to explore what may need to change, what may need to be embraced and what we have to learn to make our life a life worth living.

Counselors are available to help you navigate through these strange and uncertain times. Perhaps you’ve never given a thought to meeting with a therapist for help to cope with life’s changes. I challenge you to give in to curiosity and take the first step to defining your “new normal.”

Robin Halper

Halper

Robin Halper, LPC-IT, is a psychotherapist-in-training who practices at Waupun Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Behavioral Health Services. She can be reached at 920-926-4200.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Opinion

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

  • Updated

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided
Opinion

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided

  • Updated

For perhaps a million years or more, mankind has cooked meals with fire. For more than a century, innovators brought the experience of cooking over an open flame into American households with natural gas stoves. Over time, that experience has only gotten cheaper, safer and cleaner. So why do some policymakers want to ban its use? To combat climate change. Several cities are studying proposals ...

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age
Opinion

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age

The historian in me is fascinated by how Americans in crisis make use of the past to predict the future. To those inclined to look backward, the so-called Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 offers pundits the obvious historical analogy to our own COVID-19 moment. A century ago, the flu killed roughly 50 million people worldwide, negatively shaped the global order for years afterward and ...

Commentary: Sweden refused to impose a coronavirus lockdown. The country's ambassador explains why
Opinion

Commentary: Sweden refused to impose a coronavirus lockdown. The country's ambassador explains why

Why is everybody talking about Sweden? Lately, my country has caught the attention of the media in the United States for an unexpected reason. As the entire world struggles to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sweden's response to the pandemic has been singled out as "radical," "lax" and "controversial" because Sweden has not imposed a broad general lockdown, an approach taken by ...

Commentary: President Trump is obsessed with Asia for all the wrong reasons
Opinion

Commentary: President Trump is obsessed with Asia for all the wrong reasons

President Donald Trump has an Asia problem. As much as he would like to hold the United States out as the example of how to effectively handle the coronavirus, places such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan keep showing him up. Take the news conference he held on Monday (before stomping out in annoyance at what he called "nasty" questioning from reporters, including one who is ...

Commentary: A grim COVID-19 lesson. We're paying a steep price for not investing in science
Opinion

Commentary: A grim COVID-19 lesson. We're paying a steep price for not investing in science

My laboratory staff and I work to find solutions for metastatic breast cancer and chronic inflammatory disease. But science is not linear; solutions designed to resolve one problem end up helping with others. That's what happened with our research. As we investigated what causes the immune system to trigger inflammatory chronic diseases, we found a potentially promising new treatment for acute ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News