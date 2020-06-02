GUEST COLUMN: During pandemic, support of local business crucial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce traditionally has played a dual role. We promote the community to visitors, and we support members by helping them connect with customers and other businesses.

At this time — with the coronavirus pandemic calling into question the advisability and effectiveness of any campaign encouraging people to travel — we feel our energy is best spent spurring our community to support local businesses.

The lifting of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order has allowed the economy to re-open, safely and responsibly. Kudos to our many members who have enacted safeguards to promote social distancing and ensure sanitization as they welcome back customers.

Even with the economy reopened, some consumers are understandably skittish about travel. In a departure from its typical push to bring visitors to Wisconsin, the Department of Tourism is encouraging people to stay close to home and shop local. I agree that, for the time being, that’s the most prudent course of action.