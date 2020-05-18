GUEST COLUMN: Frostman, Reagan columns spew dangerous viewpoints
0 comments

GUEST COLUMN: Frostman, Reagan columns spew dangerous viewpoints

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seven columns in this newspaper between April 13 and May 11 might have their best use lining the kitty litter box. Reading those columns for the advice of Michael Reagan and Scott Frostman, who disparaged Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” initiative, could result in illness and death. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision nullifying “Safer at Home” does not change that fact. That decision was so outlandish that it brought national shame to Wisconsin. One of the most conservative justices, Brian Hagedorn, couldn’t stomach it and voted with the two liberals.

A Reagan column published May 11 stated, “. . .unless you are over age 75, living in a nursing home and already have serious medical problems like heart disease or diabetes, your chances of catching COVID-19 are low, your chances of getting seriously sick from it are even lower, and your chances of dying from it are miniscule.” Whether due to lying or ignorance, that statement is just flat wrong. Babies and children are dying from COVID-19, and young adults are among the most frequent vectors who spread it to grandma and grandpa.

Kaiser Health News contained an article by Victoria Knight published in mid-April, also published in U.S. News and World Report, that gives the lie to nearly every statement Reagan made. Kaiser actually knows something about health care. Gadfly Reagan doesn’t.

As news of overworked health care workers getting sick and dying from COVID-19 spread, Reagan decided to call those who carried assault rifles and Nazi signs to anti stay-at-home rallies, heroes. He is an avid supporter of the dictatorial and voter-suppressing President Donald Trump, yet he calls governors who develop policies to fight COVID-19, tyrants. Reagan lives in Los Angeles and his columns often delve into minor details of that city’s politics which are of little relevance to southcentral Wisconsin.

Local columnist Scott Frostman writes no better. “Our reactions and response [to COVID-19] should not have more dire consequences than those resulting from the virus itself,” he wrote, quoting Trump and Republican boilerplate, as he often does. In this case he is dead wrong. People get very sick and die from the virus. Some have lost their jobs from the response. The government is sending those who lost their jobs checks to ameliorate lost income. The government has not sent a cure to those who get sick. People who lose their jobs can go back to work when the virus passes. People who die cannot return to life. Frostman should think before he quotes.

“We all face risks and challenges every day. When we walk down the street, or get into our cars,” Frostman wrote. That is known as fatalism. It is the same argument that people used for not fastening their seat belts. It proved to be absurd as seatbelts saved lives, and it is just as absurd now when Frostman uses it to justify spreading COVID-19.

Frostman implied that cancer and other diseases are not getting treated because of the focus on COVID-19. Those of us who have cancer and other diseases that suppress the immune system have a much greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than those who do not have those afflictions. Frostman must have missed the news that fighting COVID-19 is critical to people who have cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, and a host of other diseases.

Dave Wester is a resident of Baraboo. He may be contacted at dwest5247@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Opinion

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

  • Updated

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided
Opinion

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided

  • Updated

For perhaps a million years or more, mankind has cooked meals with fire. For more than a century, innovators brought the experience of cooking over an open flame into American households with natural gas stoves. Over time, that experience has only gotten cheaper, safer and cleaner. So why do some policymakers want to ban its use? To combat climate change. Several cities are studying proposals ...

Commentary: Sweden refused to impose a coronavirus lockdown. The country's ambassador explains why
Opinion

Commentary: Sweden refused to impose a coronavirus lockdown. The country's ambassador explains why

Why is everybody talking about Sweden? Lately, my country has caught the attention of the media in the United States for an unexpected reason. As the entire world struggles to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sweden's response to the pandemic has been singled out as "radical," "lax" and "controversial" because Sweden has not imposed a broad general lockdown, an approach taken by ...

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age
Opinion

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age

The historian in me is fascinated by how Americans in crisis make use of the past to predict the future. To those inclined to look backward, the so-called Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 offers pundits the obvious historical analogy to our own COVID-19 moment. A century ago, the flu killed roughly 50 million people worldwide, negatively shaped the global order for years afterward and ...

Commentary: A grim COVID-19 lesson. We're paying a steep price for not investing in science
Opinion

Commentary: A grim COVID-19 lesson. We're paying a steep price for not investing in science

My laboratory staff and I work to find solutions for metastatic breast cancer and chronic inflammatory disease. But science is not linear; solutions designed to resolve one problem end up helping with others. That's what happened with our research. As we investigated what causes the immune system to trigger inflammatory chronic diseases, we found a potentially promising new treatment for acute ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News