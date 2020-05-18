GUEST COLUMN: Frostman, Reagan columns spew dangerous viewpoints

Local columnist Scott Frostman writes no better. “Our reactions and response [to COVID-19] should not have more dire consequences than those resulting from the virus itself,” he wrote, quoting Trump and Republican boilerplate, as he often does. In this case he is dead wrong. People get very sick and die from the virus. Some have lost their jobs from the response. The government is sending those who lost their jobs checks to ameliorate lost income. The government has not sent a cure to those who get sick. People who lose their jobs can go back to work when the virus passes. People who die cannot return to life. Frostman should think before he quotes.

“We all face risks and challenges every day. When we walk down the street, or get into our cars,” Frostman wrote. That is known as fatalism. It is the same argument that people used for not fastening their seat belts. It proved to be absurd as seatbelts saved lives, and it is just as absurd now when Frostman uses it to justify spreading COVID-19.

Frostman implied that cancer and other diseases are not getting treated because of the focus on COVID-19. Those of us who have cancer and other diseases that suppress the immune system have a much greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than those who do not have those afflictions. Frostman must have missed the news that fighting COVID-19 is critical to people who have cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, and a host of other diseases.

Dave Wester is a resident of Baraboo. He may be contacted at dwest5247@gmail.com.