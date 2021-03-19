GUEST COLUMN: My promise to the Lake Delton community

There has never been a more critical time in history for Lake Delton.

We are coming through the other side of a devastating pandemic that not only affected the very livelihood of our community, it took a deep toll mentally on us all. These two key elements are the foundation of my re-election campaign. For all practical purposes, being locked down for the better part of a year left behind resonating “artifacts” in our subconscious. We all look the same, for better or worse on the outside, but on the inside, we have been subjected to a myriad of psychological forces that continue to linger.

There will need to be a time of readjustment to the world we missed so dearly. So much of what we considered “normal” was shaken to the core. Our reality, our family’s realities have all changed. We all had to adapt to a strange new world all the while watching the pandemic rage mercilessly across the planet claiming loved ones at a magnitude never conceived. We had to comfort loved ones, telling them that everything was going to be alright, all the while not knowing what was ahead.