GUEST COLUMN: My promise to the Lake Delton community

There has never been a more critical time in history for Lake Delton.
We are coming through the other side of a devastating pandemic that not only affected the very livelihood of our community, it took a deep toll mentally on us all. These two key elements are the foundation of my re-election campaign. For all practical purposes, being locked down for the better part of a year left behind resonating “artifacts” in our subconscious. We all look the same, for better or worse on the outside, but on the inside, we have been subjected to a myriad of psychological forces that continue to linger.
There will need to be a time of readjustment to the world we missed so dearly. So much of what we considered “normal” was shaken to the core. Our reality, our family’s realities have all changed. We all had to adapt to a strange new world all the while watching the pandemic rage mercilessly across the planet claiming loved ones at a magnitude never conceived. We had to comfort loved ones, telling them that everything was going to be alright, all the while not knowing what was ahead.
In our community, our close-knit community, the impact was catastrophic. Our schools closed, our churches closed, our jobs shuttered, the roads were empty, tourism, our life-blood vanished in the blink of an eye. And it felt like every day the skies were gray. Our way of life was forever changed. Yet through it all, we held strong, optimistic, and most importantly, we stayed strong together as a community. Helping those in need, and staying positive in the face of the unknown. We persevered.
Here we are today, the clouds are parting, the warmth of the spring sun inspires, and a new day emerges, a world of hope is there just beyond the horizon, waiting for us. We are Lake Delton, a most unique community. I was born and raised in this community, brought up by the very leaders that to this day define Lake Delton. Raised in an environment that taught me to firmly believe dreams do come true if you work hard enough. We have lots of work ahead in our community.
We have to re-engineer a new roadmap. Many businesses were unable to survive the year, others struggled to stay afloat. Those that hung in there did so with a workforce that was a fraction of what was needed. Our international workforce locked down at the borders of their countries, unable to travel, left many businesses unable to operate.
There are real challenges that face Lake Delton, but also real opportunities. We are at a unique crossroad in our history, we have the ability to re-imagine Lake Delton. Unity, shared practices, comradery, and compassion, need to become our core foundation.
One thing I learned over the past year is that we are all in this together. We all put our differences aside and embraced each other, we pulled together as a community. It was heartwarming. There are brighter days ahead, I can see it in the eyes of my 7-year-old son today, whereas a few months ago there was real fear and unknowing, there is now optimism in his eyes. As a father and husband, it was heartbreaking, that feeling of helplessness I, like you, had to hold close inside during these tough times. It’s through the eyes of a child, we see hope and unlimited potential.
I am so very proud to have served as a member of the Village Board for the past six years, now more than ever, I am excited for our future, excited beyond words. We will as a community together get our businesses back on their feet. This is a priority. Each and every proprietor in Lake Delton, no matter how big or small, makes up the DNA that is Lake Delton, it’s time to help them like never before.
We can and we will re-build, and we will create new and exciting destinations for the millions who come to experience Lake Delton each and every year, but most importantly, we will help each other like never before. I am so very grateful for all the opportunities this town has provided for me and my family. With your vote, I promise to be there for you, give back, and to faithfully represent you to the very best of my abilities. That is my pledge and my promise to the Lake Delton community.
Cary Brandt serves on the Lake Delton Village Board.