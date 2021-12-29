GUEST COLUMN: Nation's motto shows the way to contain COVID-19

“E Pluribus Unum,” from many [come] one, is our nation’s motto. It is also a phrase that captures the essence of herd health. As a veterinarian, I use the herd health principle.
For vaccines to improve herd health, a critical number of the herd has to be vaccinated within a certain timeframe. The goal is to create a viral firewall. Once the virus runs out of bodies to infect, it cannot continue to spread. If the entire herd is not vaccinated, or not vaccinated in a timely fashion, the spread of the virus may be initially slowed, but the delay allows the virus to mutate to improve its ability to infect.
To control the virus and end the pandemic, my organization and I are urging vaccine mandates — sadly viewed by some as assaults on personal autonomy rather than a collective effort to fight a global infectious disease. The truth is, however, that a personal decision to avoid vaccination affects us all.
The world closed down while I was on spring break during my last year of law school. I left school never to go back. Having knowledge of infectious disease, I knew that a global pandemic would not be contained within a month. I hoped for one year. Once we were fortunate to have vaccines developed to fight COVID-19 and health care professionals started explaining the concept of herd health, I felt comfortable that the end to the pandemic was on the horizon. Now, we are facing yet another variant of the COVID-19 virus: the Omicron.
The emergence of new variants of COVID-19 is cited as evidence by some people that the vaccines are not working. The problem, however, is not with the vaccines, but with our resistance to investing in our herd health. Currently, the “pluribus” is not supporting the “unum.” We did not reach the necessary number of vaccinated bodies to set up a firewall. Instead, we have new variants and the pandemic continues.
As a scientist, I am disheartened that we cannot improve upon our response to a pandemic in comparison to a century ago - we have surpassed the death total for the Spanish influenza pandemic, since the science and technology behind the vaccines are truly amazing. We are creating more effective and safer vaccines, and we did so in record time for COVID-19. Let’s trust the science and protect our herd.
Instead, not only have we not met our herd health goals, but we may set a record for the number of court cases arguing for personal exemptions from vaccine mandates. Once we start entertaining exemptions for personal liberty or religious freedom reasons, we quickly lose the ability to protect the herd. When did our national motto become “Survival of the Fittest”?
Trust the science. Get vaccinated to protect our herd. We will all benefit when this pandemic is contained. E Pluribus Unum.
Dr. Karen Heineman joined the Freedom From Religion Foundation as a legal fellow in September. She has been a practicing veterinarian in Wisconsin since 1992 and is a Dodge County resident. She graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2020.