GUEST COLUMN: Nation's motto shows the way to contain COVID-19

The emergence of new variants of COVID-19 is cited as evidence by some people that the vaccines are not working. The problem, however, is not with the vaccines, but with our resistance to investing in our herd health. Currently, the “pluribus” is not supporting the “unum.” We did not reach the necessary number of vaccinated bodies to set up a firewall. Instead, we have new variants and the pandemic continues.

As a scientist, I am disheartened that we cannot improve upon our response to a pandemic in comparison to a century ago - we have surpassed the death total for the Spanish influenza pandemic, since the science and technology behind the vaccines are truly amazing. We are creating more effective and safer vaccines, and we did so in record time for COVID-19. Let’s trust the science and protect our herd.

Instead, not only have we not met our herd health goals, but we may set a record for the number of court cases arguing for personal exemptions from vaccine mandates. Once we start entertaining exemptions for personal liberty or religious freedom reasons, we quickly lose the ability to protect the herd. When did our national motto become “Survival of the Fittest”?

Trust the science. Get vaccinated to protect our herd. We will all benefit when this pandemic is contained. E Pluribus Unum.

Dr. Karen Heineman joined the Freedom From Religion Foundation as a legal fellow in September. She has been a practicing veterinarian in Wisconsin since 1992 and is a Dodge County resident. She graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2020.