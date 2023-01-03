Kay Stellpflug: 2023, ready or not, here we come

I would be remiss not to throw my hat into the ring when it comes to writing about New Year’s resolutions. After all, everyone else does. In fact, I’ve already read more resolution suggestions than I could possibly do in one year. In other words, the year hasn’t started and I feel like I’m already behind in my resolve.

Thanks to the good old internet, I now know about 500 things I should be doing to improve my life in the next year. If you are inclined to make New Year’s resolutions, I’ll offer some of the obvious and some slightly new twists. It’s hard to not see contradictions in “join more clubs,” “take more classes,” “do more volunteering,” but “take more time for yourself and relax.”

Each click can get you “100 New Year’s Resolution Ideas,” “100 Popular Ideas” or “70 Achievable Goals” to set. Perhaps you’ll choose “65 rewarding New Year’s resolutions for a healthy happy life”?

You could go with the “55 Best New Year’s resolutions for 2023,” or stick with the “101 Simple Resolutions.” I always like the “Seven New Year’s Resolutions You Can Actually Accomplish.” Maybe it’s because the No. 1 thing on the list is “Get more sleep.” Who can’t do that? And who isn’t sleep deprived in this fast-paced, binging-and-playing-video-games-into-the-wee-hours society?

“Drink more water.” Sounds easy enough. But there’s water, water everywhere, and we forget to drink.

If it’s one thing we learned in the past few years, it’s that even the best laid plans can be upended. We may have had all kinds of good intentions for everything from continuing our education to travel in 2020, but that rug was pulled out rather quickly. Sticking with the easy, simple, doable things does seem to work best. Try a new recipe every week? Yes. I can do that. Be kind? I’m on it.

I like the “55 Best New Year’s Resolutions.” I’ll pull out some of the highlights for your consideration. Start with the basics: move more, sit less. That’s one that remains on the list every year. It’s sound advice, but needs specifics. Those step counters seem to work for many people. Setting goals each day in numbers or time works, or just park farther from the store. Better yet, walk there, and take the stairs.

There’s the mandatory clean out the clutters, donating things not being used and buying less new. Add to that buying less plastic, and we’re off to a good start to save the environment, one detergent container at a time.

I like more challenging ones like “Go a whole day without checking email.” Pretend it’s a holiday of days gone by when there wasn’t any mail. Life goes on, trust me.

The challenges are always fun. Do one new thing a month. Learn a new language, travel somewhere you’ve never been, try a new craft. If you find those too demanding and stressful, try a new restaurant.

Not to overlook the hundreds of resolutions that have to do with money, the bottom line is: Save some. The message out there is that 20% of income should go into savings. Impossible? Then stand in front of that impulse purchase, check the price, quickly walk away and put that amount into an envelope or immediately deposit it into an account.

The personal ones like call a friend, don’t gossip, let go of grudges, and stay in touch with people who matter, make good sense. To avoid people who complain is also a good one.

The best way to keep resolutions is to write them down, check them regularly and to tell someone. That usually adds accountability. But feeling like we are 160,000 steps behind and three languages short by Jan. 8 isn’t healthy.

It’s fun to read all the lists, and be happy to have done some already. But there are hundreds of suggestions, just pick a few. Or abandon the whole idea in favor of saying I’m going to be flexible this year and go with the flow and be one with the universe and open to all new things. And that’s OK, too.