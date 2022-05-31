Kay Stellpflug: Baseball teaches patience, persistence and more

Baseball season is in full swing — get it, full swing? And with it come all the memories of days gone by, and all the hopes for the future. May the home team hit it outta the park.

What other game can you enjoy while cleaning out the garage, making dinner or playing cards? And sometimes one game lasts through all three.

I heard my neighbor’s radio tuned in to a game, and he was indeed cleaning out his garage. It brought back all my childhood memories of radio broadcasts and televised games, and my relatives cheering and yelling about something that mattered as much as the weather to the farmers.

My dad and uncles were especially tuned in to the games and felt they had a personal connection to the local team since the story passed down was about Eddie Mathews having once been married to a cousin in the late ‘50s and ‘60s.

He played for Boston, Milwaukee and the Atlanta Braves, and they followed him because they were practically related. That’s how baseball fans are, loyal and supportive — though the follow-up story of his divorce was hush hush and quite scandalous, I’m sure.

I still can hear or see the games in every home when visiting relatives, and it’s still a comforting background noise to everyday life. I don’t mean noise in a bad way. The announcers have a distinct cadence that is pleasing. But be assured, I know there is serious business going on in the field. It might take longer than most events, and to a rugby fan it might look less engaging, but there is definitely action, tension and suspense.

My husband’s first experience resulted in a rain check. He carried that ticket stub around in his wallet for years. His most memorable moments were watching the crew pull the tarp over the field. The dozen photos he took that day are evidence of what left an impact.

What I like about baseball is that it’s a team sport where few people end up bloodied or broken at the end of the game. Yes, their costumes get dirtied, but not because they are assaulted during play. It all seems so civilized, and there is little need for replays. Of course, there are close calls, but the umpire gets to call, and what he says goes.

The length of the game not only makes you feel like you are getting your money’s worth when attending in person, it gives you enough time to consume no less than four days’ worth of calories and enjoy every bite and sip. What’s not to like?

Baseball requires power, skill, and speed, and I’m sure patience. Waiting turns to bat or get a place in the outfield must be excruciating for the average athlete. It’s not like they can sit there and play Wordle or anything. They actually pay attention to what’s going on. They also chew and spit, but we’re supposed to ignore that.

Seriously, it is not difficult to follow the action, making it easy to love.

Inspirational movies such as “Field of Dreams,” “The Natural,” “Million Dollar Arm” and “For the Love of the Game” along with a handful of others keep the fires glowing even in the off season. My personal favorite is “A League of Their Own.” Each offers story, lessons and mostly happy endings.

We learn a lot from baseball, not just the slang and the teamwork, but the persistence and the resiliency. Baseball players have been known to share words of wisdom as well. Yogi Barra once said, “Baseball is 90% mental, and the other half physical.” He also told everyone to give 100% in the first half of the game, and in the second half give what’s left.

Maybe math wasn’t his strong suit. But he did offer two of my favorite life lessons: “Always swing hard,” and “It ain’t over til it’s over!”

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.