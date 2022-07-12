Kay Stellpflug: Being sick is a full-time job

Being sick is a full-time job. That’s what my sister told me. My sister has cancer.

It’s been there for years. Some years she had once-a-month treatment that wiped her out for days. Some years the treatments weren’t quite so bad, and she was in good form, good humor and, according to her, the good graces of God.

Those were the years we’d go to Florida to swim, dine out, shop, visit with other friends and relatives, celebrate my granddaughter’s birthday and enjoy the sun.

COVID quarantines and isolation took a lot out of everyone. But people in cancer treatments were especially off put with delayed treatments, juggled schedules, no one to take them to and from appointments, no one to be with them while enduring the poison.

As she is put on yet another type of drug, she needs to take anti-nausea drugs, neuropathy drugs and a variety of other miscellaneous potions. She has cancer. She does not want to be a cancer patient. She remains optimistic, hopeful and greets each day as a gift.

People undergoing any kind of treatment or ongoing illness are asked to focus on doing all the required routines. My sister is asked to take her blood pressure daily, get her blood drawn weekly, check in by phone regularly only to be put on hold, often for the greater part of an hour. When a recording comes on and asks her to leave a message, she then waits two days for a return call. Yes, being sick is a full-time job, and can be most intrusive and annoying at times.

Many people, including my sister, still have other jobs, families and commitments. Life goes on around them whether or not they are busy with medication, treatments and appointments. Endless appointments. Even that wouldn’t be so bad if they didn’t want — and need — to sleep much of the day because of the fatigue they experience.

On the good days, in the good months and years, sick people thrive. They cherish each day and enjoy every friend, outing, delicious meals and an occasional beverage of choice. They get to act, play and be normal. It doesn’t mean they don’t have a blood test scheduled the following week. It just means they don’t have to think about it every moment of every day.

Being sick isn’t any fun. When children have a sore throat and get to stay home from school, it used to be relaxing. Now one sore throat is frightening, warranting a home test, a thermometer at hand and a prayer that it isn’t serious.

Adults who are sick get pampered on occasion, but also can get ignored, avoided, overlooked. That really isn’t fun. Being written off is the worse insult of all.

Side effects from illnesses and drugs are bothersome at best, most undignified at worse. Gas, diarrhea, vomiting, brain fog and blurred vision infringe on daily living. Embarrassment shouldn’t be part of any process, but there it is. Hair loss is just the beginning of the endless indignities.

Being sick makes you feel different, set apart from all those healthy people. They are planning trips, redoing recreation rooms in their basements and getting new bikes. You are hoping to see the year through without incident, cleaning out the rec room and selling the bike.

When Charlie Brown says to Snoopy, “We only live once, Snoopy.” Snoopy’s wise response is, “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!” As long as we are alive, we can truly live, in spite of being sick. We might have maladies, but we don’t have to be identified as them.

Our aunt lived to age 90 and died on the Fourth of July. She was sassy to the end. She used to say, “Getting old was the s#%5E&s.” My brother would respond to that with, “It beats the alternative!”