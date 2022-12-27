Kay Stellpflug: Binge watching isn’t going away anytime soon

COVID-induced binge watching seems to have continued and expanded into a greater pandemic than COVID. What started out as free 30-day trial of streaming sources turned into an entire genre of life-styling. COVID sealed the deal for anyone on the fence about monthly charges for endless entertainment. It’s on.

With glazed eyes throughout the workday, and often confusing one storyline with another, binge watchers are having long-haul effects not documented in the medical statistics. Who knew we’d be counting the days until the next instalment or season of something we never even heard of before we had extra time on our hands. With no social commitments or travel plans, those teasers were what we lived for.

I’m not speaking from experience, of course, but some people can’t wait to discover what possibly could happen next to any number of characters. Some of them have Jack Bauer stamina and the eye appeal of “Bridgeton’s” Duke of Hastings. Some are more flawed than any family members or British aristocracy.

I’m not criticizing, just observing as conversations turn quickly to what we are all watching. Book titles still enter into the mix, but often as a prelude to “they made a movie/series out of that.”

The word binge was reserved for Halloween candy or Thanksgiving dinner consumption. It also is associated with excessive drinking. It only seems fitting to add this new binge on the health hazard list since we don’t know how many brain cells we can kill in one sitting. We know full well we’ll never get that time back, and our lives are shortened. But there we are, needing a fix of humor, drama or suspense.

Even when we know we are dumber for having watched something, it doesn’t stop us from tuning in. At the end of what we considered a long hard day, what else is there to do? The phrases “I deserve some down time” or “I’ve earned some mindless entertainment” usually justify our binge.

For those of us who pretend to take the high road and claim only to watch “Masterpiece Theater” or Ken Burns specials and National Geographic, don’t let us kid you. “Derry Girls” and the entire collection of “Friends,” “Mash,” or “West Wing” slips in without so much as a “by your leave.” Add “Ted Lasso” to the mix, and what more could we ask for in entertainment?

Like everything else, there are pros and cons of binge watching. One plus is never having to wait for commercials. Of course, the downside of that is that we have to pause to go to the bathroom or get snacks. Another plus is that we feel in control, choosing when we want to watch things. We are on our own time. The downside of that is the chronic tiredness, because we stay up longer than normal to finish an episode, or two or three. Other health-related issues can arise, and what starts as a nice escape turns into major impairments.

Constant binge watching can become addictive, it can cause stress and anxiety. Studies suggest it can be a stress reliever. The confusion is based on individual response to the same activity. For some it offers temporary relief from our daily lives. At the same time, if sedentary entertainment is required to escape our lives, we might want to do something about that first, and then enjoy viewing after some other diversion, at our own discretion.

As a bona fide "choose your own adventure time in history," self-regulating seems the best option. Choosing comedies, at least in between the suspense and thrillers, and setting time limits are ways to balance our newfound viewing patterns. Whether it’s Hallmark movies or Wired, set a limit.

As for those who binge watch news, I highly discourage it. What follows too much news, especially fake news and bad news, could easily drive us to binge in other ways.