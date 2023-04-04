Headlines read “New chatbots will change the world.” For those of you who are still unclear as to what they are, I will enlighten and scare you all. ChatGPT is a generated, pretrained transformer. Of course, we don’t really know what that means, but go with it. It means a digital assistant, like Siri and Alexa, if Siri and Alexa were in second grade and ChatGPT had five PhDs.

ChatGPT and other chatbots can deliver a business plan and term papers on request. They can “look” in your refrigerator and tell you what to make for supper based on what you have, and they can pass the bar exam. Pass the bar exam! And it’s all contained in your device if you bring it to the light.

It can churn out answers to the biggest and smallest questions. As a learning tool, it can be an incredible asset. It can also write essays, pass tests and apply to colleges. It can save time and money, and it can make real human employees redundant. It’s not unlike a car that can either drive a little old lady to church every Sunday, or be a getaway car in a bank robbery.

My curiosity got the best of me. I called my uber intelligent and tech savvy friends for help. I asked them to go into this foreign territory and ask for a column on writing a column. With a few prompts it spit out a very articulate 485 words saying many things I would say. It was repetitious in content, and although it ended with “In conclusion,” in minutes it had written an interesting article about why I liked writing a column.

I let that settle in my limited knowledge of what my computers can do, and the next morning I decided to navigate into the abyss all by myself. I decided to give it very little to work with. I asked it to “Write a column about the joy of writing a column.” I added “it is challenging and rewarding after twelve years and I love the feedback.” In a few seconds this is what it spit out.

“I have been writing a weekly column for over twelve years. It is a challenging and rewarding experience. It is challenging because I have to come up with a new topic each week. And it is rewarding because I am able to share my thoughts and ideas with my readers.

I enjoy writing my column, and I love the feedback I receive from my readers. I appreciate the fact that they take the time to write to me and share their thoughts. It is very rewarding to know that my column is impacting people in a positive way.

I also enjoy the interaction I have with my readers on social media. It is great to be able to connect with them and have a conversation. I appreciate the fact that they take the time to read my column and share their thoughts. Writing a weekly column is a challenging and rewarding experience. I love the feedback I receive from my readers, and I enjoy interacting with them on social media. It is a great way to connect with people and share my thoughts and ideas.”

Whoa. The sentiment is real, but where are the asides in parenthesis? Where are the snide comments accompanying the text? Should I fear for my job? I swear some of those sentences came right from an article that I wrote a few years ago. So just who is plagiarizing whom?

I won’t be using this artificial intelligence anytime soon, and you’ll know it’s me by the occasional errors and the use of “Duh!” and “Ya’ think?” I for one refuse to be threatened by apps that tell me what I should cook with eggs, half a cabbage and catsup.

I’m not done with this topic, but I won’t be getting any assist the next time I write about technology. Just so you know, this is a great way to connect with people and share my thoughts and ideas.