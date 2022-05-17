Kay Stellpflug: Don't discount the power of placebos

Western medicine is finally embracing the healing power of the mind. Some physicians are still quick to prescribe drugs or do treatment or surgery, but many have reconsidered options that are more holistic. Some doctors have looked at alternative medicine as more of a nuisance than a help. Others have researched every possible solution to avoid more pills, more invasive surgery, more treatment.

One of my favorite “MASH” episodes was about a morphine shortage. Colonel Potter, one of my favorite characters, suggests trying placebos to deal with the pain management. It was a bit unbelievable that the placebos worked on many of the patients in the most pain. The patients with the superficial wounds and damaged bones were fine with sleeping pills and ice packs.

The point was that placebos were not going to cure a broken arm, but those who were suffering from major injuries were responding to placebos. Those in greatest need were happy to be told the false pills were helping in some way, and their demeanor reflected it.

The power of suggestion and encouragement can be reflected in a simple party game where participants believe they are drinking shots when in fact they are not ingesting any alcohol. They feel drunk none the less. Point taken.

Physicians and authors such as Andrew Weil, Bernie Siegel, Norman Cousins, Naomi Remen and Deepak Chopra have been creating awareness of the connection between the mind and body over the past few decades. Before that, it was a given in many cultures that belief in treatment was as important as actual treatment. It’s clear that the most serious of diseases can benefit from every kind of assistance, whether it is prayer, yoga, breathing techniques or meditation.

A Bill Moyers series on PBS called “Healing and the Mind” (a book has the same title) addresses this and explains the healing effect of belief. Segal has books titled “Peace, Love and Healing” and “Love, Medicine and Miracles” that are wonderful and enlightening. “Who Gets Sick?,” a book by Blair Justice, is informative and exceptional. She does a wonderful job explaining the impact of beliefs and attitude on the body.

The effect of prayer, faith, hope and love are well documented. If we believe we can heal — if we believe in whatever we are using, whether alternative products or even placebos — often we will heal. It also takes support personnel to listen, touch and be present. All of this combined can assist healing. In the memoir by historian Henry Adams, published posthumously, he tries to compare the scientific force of combustion and the existential force of the Virgin Mary. Talk about deep thought and circular thinking.

Modern medicine is prone to offer quick fixes from pills to surgery, which in many cases may be necessary. Sometimes rest, exercise or a healthier diet might do the same, or at least prolong the inevitable cutting, replacing or drugging.

Placebo studies have been criticized. When they are used as part of clinical studies, they are scorned. That’s because some believe that, instead of a placebo, the participants should at least be given other types of meds to compare the success of the trial product. Defining a placebo as deceiving the recipient seems a bit harsh to me.

When some people can get relief from chronic pain, hot flashes and allergies, I call it a win, not a deception. And no one gets addicted to placebos. And I’m sure they could quit if they did, but it wouldn’t matter.

The power of suggestion and the power of groupthink is well known and studied extensively. It isn’t surprising then that a sugar pill can often have the same positive effects as an expensive drug. Many studies have been done and have concluded that simply believing in a treatment can be as effective as the treatment itself.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said it best, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are but tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”

Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.