Kay Stellpflug: Don't ignore all the good news

Headline about “Hurricanes,” “New Strain of COVID,” “Doomsday Glaciers” and “Many Dead in Explosion” start my day with a dark cloud and carry me into further disasters, catastrophic events and painful reading and listening. Can we all just take a moment and remind ourselves there are many other things going on in the world. It might not be a perfect balance of events, but it is a better way start to our day.

Let’s start with seven eggs from the world’s last two remaining northern white rhinos that were successfully fertilized. White rhinos aren’t going to save the world from disasters anytime soon, but it’s good to know something might actually be saved from extinction.

How about a nice thing Sweden does. They text blood donors whenever their blood saves a life. And, remember the man in India who planted a tree every day for 35 years and created a forest larger than Central Park? What fun it was to read all about that and smile and know one individual made a difference and was being recognized for his contribution.

I know I’ve used this quote before, but it’s always worth repeating when it’s something Fred Rogers said. He was telling a story and said, “When I was a boy, I would see scary things in the news and my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

When we see all the climate change news, the attacks on human rights and the political divisiveness, its time to counter with something good that is occurring in the same arena. Look for bipartisan legislation, look for recycling projects and air and water protection. Look for places around the globe that have moved forward in human rights. When a Malawi female chief comes to power and annuls more than 1,500 child marriages, makes it illegal and sends young girls back to school, it’s something to cheer about.

All we read about is all the pesticides and how damaging they have been to crops, animals and people. How about the rice farmers who use ducks instead of harmful pesticides to feed on insects and weeds without touching the plants. More good news, I say.

Often people gather and they talk about their most recent surgery, leaky pipes or car breaking down. Why not open with recent bike ride, the wonderful clean water we have running into our homes, and the fact that most families are two car families, what a luxury. We are all getting way to accustomed to sharing the awfulizing we see and hear each day instead of the highlights of living. I mean, come on. South Korea has organized daytime disco parties for people older than 65 to tackle loneliness and dementia. Maybe not an earthshaking initiative, but for those who attend, it could be life changing.

Maybe your thing is saving whales, maybe it’s a butterfly garden, maybe it’s a free food program, whatever it is, it sure beats the starvation we read about daily. You might not want to knit sweaters for elephants who are exposed to new freezing conditions, and maybe you don’t care about iguanas, but every little step towards a more humane and caring society certainly lowers our blood pressure as we are exposed to news around the world.

I love hearing about equal pay, I am impressed by countries that ban conversion therapy, I am hopeful when Amanda Gorman’s passion impacts the world. I am proud of the recognition of women by putting them on quarters - although the $100 bill will suit us just fine. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Maya Angelou are all women who add to positive news making.

Look for the upside, contribute to the improvements, and find the balance. I’m happy to see developments in vaccines that will save lives, but I’m also very happy that doctors in four Canadian provinces were approved to begin prescribing a year-long pass to National Parks. Now that’s a pill I can swallow.