Kay Stellpflug: Don't let social media ruin life

Social media will be the destruction of society as we know it. Just ask my friend. She has been saying for years that social media is responsible for all that is wrong with our society. The lies, the lack of any kind of morality or respect, the loss of ethical standards is everywhere on that bad old interweb.

I don’t tell her about the community fundraisers, the advertising for local theater and events, the clean-up days that get twice as many volunteers because of Facebook posts. I don’t mention the new babies and puppies and kittens being shared that make me smile. I can’t tell her about the last-minute changes caused by COVID-19 that were quickly distributed to large groups thanks to message boards and other media formats. I can’t imagine the calling chain that would have been necessary to disseminate all the legitimate information in the past two years.

I don’t tell her because I also know how destructive social media can be when misinformation has been passed around. I agree with her about evils lurking on questionable sources. I know about hacking and falsifying and damage to reputations. I totally agree with her that all the unadulterated fabrications dispersed freely without any censorship have ruined people’s lives, and some of the fabric of our society.

Would it help if I put it in perspective? Should I say that 40 years ago MTV had all the makings of the same culture changing attributes? She was living abroad when a musical revolution took place and parents, teachers and churches were vilifying the network. It made stars out of little-known performers and made leather vests acceptable apparel for more than bikers. But bikers wore undergarments, MTV performers didn’t.

Once they added reality TV to their offerings, the world really went to hell, and viewers were now seeing and hearing words and actions once reserved for B movies and adults only. Living rooms became dens of iniquity for young and old alike, and freedom of expression for those in the business was very profitable.

The difference between today’s social media, and MTV is that not everyone subscribed to MTV. Not everyone was participating in the debauchery. And if they were, they turned it off on occasion to go to work, or dine or shower. Apparently, the internet is not turned off, ever. Even when it’s not in your hand or ear, the “doom loop” as it has been called, keeps playing.

My friend is right about social media making everything feel worse. But, this should be obvious to everyone. The awfulizing of the world around us is well known, and it certainly was perpetuated by music videos in the 80s and is evident in social media now. This is not new.

My friend is astute in adding that it keeps people from action. They are so busy participating in keeping up on the latest, they are always behind in real life action. Thoughts and prayers go flying around for all that has happened, but where is the creative and action-oriented planning for what the future could look like if we weren’t wallowing in the past? Yesterday’s news is repeated, dissected, commented on, ad infinitum. Meanwhile, the next step is not taken.

MTV made money with viewers buying in to the shows, the music, the product lines affiliated with each, and it was, and will always be, about money. All social media is about money. And I do believe most people knew that.

My friend, I know you are right, but can’t we all be discerning consumers of media. Can’t we choose to tune out, to turn it off? Being selective and alert and in control shouldn’t be that hard.

Monetizing the human psyche has always been what it is about. Convince, convert, and cash in. This is far from “the greater good” we all were taught in church and school. This is about capitalizing on the vulnerabilities of the masses. It’s never been about anything else. But, I thought everyone knew that.