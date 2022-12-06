Kay Stellpflug: Doorbells ring, are you listening?

If you have ever seen the play or movie “The Music Man,” you might remember the song “The Wells Fargo Wagon.” It is sung with such joy and anticipation of receiving something from somewhere else that it is quite memorable. Wishing for curtains or dishes or grapefruit from Florida, they sing their hearts out about a delivery truck.

These days the trucks are everywhere and the deliveries are daily to some homes and businesses. What used to be monthly or weekly deliveries to retailers has become several times a day from many different sources. It is commerce as we know it today.

The upside is evident. People get fast service, don’t have to leave the house and items are delivered to their door. The downside is less local purchasing, less interacting with others, and items arriving that are the wrong size, color or simply the wrong item. The other serious downside is doorsteps are now piled with merchandise and open to passersby who have things other than humming old musical numbers on their minds. Enter the doorbell camera.

We used to have trail cameras to capture deer, raccoons, coyotes and the occasional bear on film. We would develop 50 photos of swaying branches and tails of critters to get one good picture of a fox. When that same kind of camera changed to digital, we could download wonderful deer photos and discard the other 200 photos of blurred squirrels.

Enter the new improved, connected-to-your-phone, live feed doorbell camera. Doorbell cams capture a horse of a different color. In Florida, they may see alligators or snakes saunter up to their front door. In Montana or Michigan, they might catch a moose or elk frolicking in the front yard. They also might see peeping toms or package thieves, and that spoils the whole fun of the home delivery system.

A few years ago, my neighbor showed me a car in the front of my house, and her camera picked up the person walking up our driveway and the license plate of the car on the road. That puts a new twist on watching who stops by to return a book when we’re not home.

Watching a doorbell cam doesn’t seem like the best use of one’s day, but it could be entertaining or frightening. Entertaining because we get to see if the diapers arrived quickly or if a friend stopped over. Frightening because we know how many people are at our front door in any given week.

We welcome all the deliveries and put out thank you treats for the hard-working delivery people. Other front porch visitors are not as welcome. Those who have doorbell cameras can see them, scare them away, or even record their license plate numbers and report them. How times have changed since the occasional neighbor coming over for a cup of sugar.

The fun part of doorbell cams is talking to the people at the door. Of course, you have to remember to say “I’m upstairs, please leave the package behind the bush” not “I’m at work and won’t be home until late.” There are stories of the dog jumping up and down in front of it so you let him in, and the child asking dad a pressing question, knowing the alarm is triggered by all the movement.

There are videos of dancing and singing delivery people who undoubtedly add some joy to the homeowners otherwise mundane day. Whether it’s to help stop a criminal or catch a bear breaking into your truck, these cameras have caught on and won’t be going away anytime soon. Is it global surveillance or a convenience to those expecting a delivery?

I’ll refer back to “The Music Man.” “The Wells Fargo Wagon is a comin’ down the street, oh please let it be for me.”