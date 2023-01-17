Kay Stellpflug: Engaging readers deserve a thank you

The start of a new year is a great time to be thankful. I am not only thankful that that I am still here, but that I am upright and moving and feeling the snow on my face and the wind in my hair. It’s a new year and I am in it. That is worth celebrating because not everyone I know made it to this year.

I am also grateful for all of you. I have had the opportunity to hear from hundreds of you and I am humbled when you have thanked me for my offerings. Many of you have reached out to me over the years to share your thoughts, ideas, objections and suggestions. I like them all. The opportunity to know that you share my experiences, or that you feel as I do is a bonus. The suggestions or corrections are also appreciated.

I enjoy hearing from Portage and Baraboo and La Crosse and Green Bay. I loved hearing from the team in the Smokey Mountains telling me about their animal overpass project, and the local doctor about delivering compassionate care.

I enjoy your stories of your own children or families or workplace, and I love that you share them with me. When you tell me of the made-up words of your children, I laugh and when you share your own losses, I am saddened. I especially want to thank “Kristin” for the list of presidents, their party, family members and years in office. When I can’t sleep, I’m learning them, thank you. I have shared them as well.

I am ever grateful for all the other suggestions on a multitude of topics. I can’t name you all here, and you probably don’t want me too, but you know who you are.

Because of all of you, I continue to grow, as well as get many more topics for columns. When I get corrected about the world being flat, not round, it gives me food for thought. I guess I have been duped by the faux science community, but I decided I’m still going to stick to my opinion on that one. The big blue marble is my home, so I’m a bit defensive.

When I am told there really are zombies and I shouldn’t discard that idea because I don’t like them, I do a bit more research on the topic. I don’t mind being called names because of my opinions and I enjoy hearing from everyone. Controversy and differing opinions are what keeps everyone thinking.

The more suggestions, the more we all hear new sides of things and learn new information. I am indebted to all of you and will continue to incorporate your offerings. When some of you want more good news, I feel bad that I have focused on some of the more dreadful happenings. Thank you for reminding me. And thank you for telling me about Loaves and Fishes Ministry averaging 450 meals per night. Good news is always worth sharing.

When you tell me that you enjoy a happy child, or even rarer, a happy teen, I know we are on the same page. And when you share that your own children and grandchildren are all blooming at different times, I know we are all in this together.

I didn’t mean to make you cry with the Father’s Day column, but at least I wasn’t alone on that either. Some of you laughed at silly tourists, or weird but true occurrences — I can keep those things coming forever because you just can’t make this stuff up.

Albert Schweitzer wrote succinctly, “At times our own lights go out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”

Thank you to one and all who continue to light the flame. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still really thankful for elastic waistbands and duct tape, but today, dear readers, I want you to know I’m thankful for you.