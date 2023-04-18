With the coronation of King Charles just weeks away, there is an all-out panic in the United Kingdom. Believe it or not, I’m not talking about what the chief consort will be called. I’m not talking about if Harry and his family will attend. I’m talking about the most important issue of the day. And, I’m afraid it will be too late for all you Anglophiles to step up and help solve the problem.

There is a dire shortage of bellringers in the U.K. that has been a pressing crisis for the past decade and is now a national crisis. You see, it is imperative that all the church bells be rung in celebration to honor the new king on May 6 and they are putting out an appeal for the peal. If you have any desire to ring for the king, please get over there now and offer to ring for the king. They will show you the ropes and you may be a dead ringer for the position of campanologist.

It is hoped that the nation’s 38,000 church bells will ring out simultaneously, but the shortage of campanologists may soften the sound that is expected to ring out for hours. The full peal that comprises a minimum of 5,000 different changes, or sequences, takes more than three hours to complete and is no easy task. New recruits may have to stick to basics and chime in for a much shorter offering.

Nobody wants to hear the sound of silence on such an historic day, but at this writing, they were still several thousand ringers short. Most of us have only associated a shortage of bell ringers to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, but in the U.K. the threat of this centuries old tradition going mute is getting everyone’s knickers in a bundle.

Although the citizenry is up in arms, that tradition might be tampered with, or tamped down, few have come forward to raise their arms for rope pulling. It requires physical stamina, mental agility and a lot of time in training. You would have bragging rights, however to say you were there and pealing for the new king. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of history, unless, of course you do it again in 20 years, or sooner.

Ten- and 11-year-olds are coming forward to have a pull at it, as they say, but there is still not enough to go around. The more experienced ringers may have to travel from church to church, village to village, to fill in the gaps. Still, they won’t all be ringing out on coronation day.

I admire their determination to follow form and custom. I smile at the emphasis put on the ring-a-ding-a-ding—ding-dong of this form of heavy metal. Decorum and appearances will always take precedent. Pomp and circumstances are of utmost importance. It may be over the top, but it sure beats blowhorns and boomboxes.

As if Brexit and the recent embarrassment of revolving door prime minister wasn’t enough to put them in a tither. They also have to deal with the price increase of marmite which is an insult to them. But the recent flutter over bell ringers may be the biggest assault on all that is sacred. People on the street are being roped into volunteering by being told how appealing it is. They are told it is not an old man’s job and that it is a great way to relax. The recruits are told they will not only learn a new skill, they will be carrying on a long-honored tradition.

This historic event will be viewed all around the world. I, for one, hope the media focuses on the milestone, not the number and volume of the church bells. And yet, I can’t help but think of all the angels who won’t get their wings.