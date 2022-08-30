Kay Stellpflug: Everything blooms at a different time

Awaiting spring in this Midwest climate is an act of patience and trust. If we just assume there will be at least one more big snow storm, we are not as disappointed. And this year there was another big storm, and another.

Those who were digging out their swimwear and sunscreen were sorely disappointed. But then it came, spring finally sprung, several times in fact. One Saturday everyone had their heat back on, and three days later they had their air conditioner on. True story. My friend told me she was freezing and sweating within a three-day period. Welcome to Wisconsin. And apparently many other states were experiencing highs and lows like a teenager with their first crush.

Patience and appreciation of every season is in order, whenever they arrive. In autumn, when those last asters and autumn joy sedum are hanging on for dear life in the garden, let’s be grateful. By then everything else seems to have lost its luster.

The roses often chose to bloom one more time as if to say, “We’re not quite done yet. Give us another week or two.” And we do so. They give us some additional color and offer a contrast to the pumpkins waiting to be the headliner in just a few more days. What is left but to savor the display?

When we are in places as nearby as Michigan, we realize that as we walk through the hiking trails, there are coneflowers in full bloom long after ours have bit the dust. Different location, different environment, different blooms. It all makes sense.

I often think of the admonition I used to get from other parents when people readily shared their parenting skills. “Doesn’t he walk yet?” “‘Is he reading?” “Are you looking at colleges?” I even remember one soon to be father who was bragging about getting his almost born baby on a waiting list for an exclusive pre-school in his state.

Wiser parents, who had experience would share a much better message. “All in good time.” “Everybody is different.” “Don’t worry about it.” Now that’s what I needed to hear.

I would read it, hear it, use it as a mantra, tell it to other new parents, but it wasn’t easy to live by it. I would begin to worry if one of them walked or talked later than the others, or if one of them couldn’t figure out shoe tying or riding a bike, and then I would remind myself “Everything in its own time, everything in its own place.”

Blooming has no set calendar. Conditions, surroundings, disposition of the plant or person each year, all play a part in the outcome. The display depends on so many factors that the best thing to do is sit back and wait and enjoy the beauty as it unfolds.

Very few varieties of anything bloom all year long. Forcing buds, people or ideas usually doesn’t work well. Believing that things all happen exactly when they are supposed to brings us to knowing that there is a specific time for everything under the heavens. A time to plant and to reap, to laugh, and to weep, to dance to mourn, to remain silent, to speak out.

All of this is part of blooming. As we approach autumn, and yes, we are, we think of it as a time of harvest, reaping what we have sowed. I look at it as a rebirth. Back-to-school means new knowledge, new friends, new environments. Clearing our gardens means resting the land, gathering the seeds, the continuum of life.

“Bloom where you are planted’’ was one of the old posters I had in my dorm room. It was colorful and a constant reminder that each of us can do what we can, when we can, with what we have, where we are.

No news there, just a reminder.