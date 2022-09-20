Kay Stellpflug: Fact and fiction get blurred at times

When I read headlines like “Russian charged with spreading propaganda” I am shocked. I am not shocked because a Russian was charged with spreading propaganda — I am shocked because it’s a headline. Accusing a Russian spy of spreading propaganda is like accusing Disney of trying to sell you a Mickey bar at Disney World. Duh. It’s their job.

The articles — and they were in several news sources — about this propaganda spreading went on to say there were “ongoing Russian government efforts to meddle in the American political process, to shape public opinion and to sow discord and dissent.“ Again, it’s their job — like really, it’s right in their job description. And frankly, they all deserve bonuses, because they have been quite successful at it, if you ask me.

Details of this particular charge, years after the fact now, included one particular star player recruiting groups in

Florida, Georgia, and California and paying people to attend protests. Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov was an exemplary asset who happened to be caught.

He reportedly was has ties to

the Russian Federal Security Service.

No, this isn’t a new series on Netflix. It’s business as usual for the Russians. No, not all the Russians, and most of them don’t even know this is going on as most of us don’t know this is going on. But, this is what goes on behind the scenes, and vulnerable, hardworking people from both countries are the ones who pay the price.

The reason I am shocked at the headlines is because none of this is new. It’s 2022, and now it’s news, because somebody was caught. We might even say he was caught red-handed. Have you seen the old TV series, “The Americans”? Yeah, like that.

We as Americans like to believe that skin cream takes 20 years off our faces, and a pill is going to take 20 pounds off in the week before the class reunion. So why wouldn’t we believe all the nice people who feed us lies and conspiracy theories? Why wouldn’t we happily take the money to go and protest

something that they tell us is wrong??

But, when we believe that Russia would have our best interest in mind, we have truly drunk the “Kool-Aid.” If you’ve ever read a spy novel, watched a movie about espionage or even read a history book, you know that there are indeed people with ill intent in the world.

As for our handsome, popular operative, he ran the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, which recruited U.S. political groups to further Russian interests. He controlled certain political groups in Florida, Georgia and California unbeknownst to the members who followed with fervor.

But, enough about him. He isn’t alone, and he isn’t’ unique. Why just recently there were sanctions imposed on Natalya Valeryevna Burlinova and her Center for Support and Development of Public Initiative Creative Diplomacy. In all fairness who wouldn’t join something with a title that impressive? And, how could we know it was funded by the Russian state? I know you just thought of Natasha and Boris and Rocky and Bullwinkle, right?

Manipulating of the vulnerable, infiltrating activists’ groups, spreading propaganda are all as old at civilization itself. Ionov’s group funded an all-expense paid trip to Russia for adventure-seeking Floridians. If there’s one thing Floridians like, it’s free trips. But, it seems the stakes are getting higher and players getting bolder and the results are getting more damaging.

Mostly, we could be concerned with so much being found out long after the damage is done. It’s a little late for St. Petersburg, Florida, police to execute search warrants that deal with sowing discord in 2016. Charging 12 unnamed Russian nationals in 2018 seems a bit after the fact.

But what do I know? I watch movies and series where they wrap it in two hours or six episodes and the good guys win.