Kay Stellpflug: Father’s Day takes on new meaning

When you have a father around to celebrate Father’s Day, there is a card to be bought, a gift to choose and a visit to make. When your dad is gone, it’s a day of remembrance. My father has been gone more than two-thirds of my life, and yet there isn’t a week I don’t think of him.

I needed him long after he left us. I needed his encouragement to keep me plugging away in college. I needed his sense of humor to keep my perspective on the light side. I needed him to approve my choices and be proud of me. I had to keep him close and know he was with me through all of that. He wasn’t physically at my wedding, but I knew he was with me. The presence of his brothers who sang the same songs and spoke in the same voice made me smile.

He didn’t meet my children. My sons would have loved him for his kindness and wanted to be with him for his laughter. He would have applauded their sports abilities and taken great pleasure in their musical talents. He would have been totally impressed with their academic achievements, since he had to get a job after sixth grade, never returning to formal education.

I think of him as I look into the eyes of my grandchildren, knowing how much he would have enjoyed their interests, exuberance and shared awe of everything around them.

His work ethic was impeccable, but he always had time for play. How unfair it all seems that I only had him as my confidant, cheerleader and teacher for such a short time. That was hardly enough time to share all my hopes, dreams and aspirations.

But in that time, he managed to model kindness, generosity and fair play. Long before all the books about embracing the day, he entered each day with a joy to be alive that was contagious. When he taught me to drive, he also taught me confidence. When he taught me to dance, he showed me how music can make you float and sparkle.

He honored and looked up to his whole family as only the youngest of 10 can. His love of life spilled over into daily living and into every home he entered. I was privileged to be witness to this phenomenon.

I may have only had him with me 19 years, but he gave me 90 years of lessons, memories and stories to share with my children and grandchildren. He didn’t “preach.” He was more a man of “do what I do, not what I say.” He lived a life of good example and moderation. He possessed humor and kindness.

He did have a few gems to share. One was to always carry a big bill, the biggest you have, tucked in a secret part of your wallet. It wasn’t about a rainy day. It was about never knowing when you’d be stuck in a jam. He lived at a time when jams were not uncommon.

He also had a plaque that read, “Ve get too soon olt, and too late, schmart.” He believed it. And therefore, so did I. When he died at age 49, I knew I’d need to get smart soon and live life to the fullest — now, in case I didn’t get too “olt.”

Country songs have a way of telling it like it is, and the song “My Father’s Advice” is no exception. The father tells the son not to flirt with his best friend’s wife or his wife’s best friend. In this song, he can’t give his son “no darn money” or “no truck that’s fit to drive.”

My dad gave me his vehicle to drive with the advice “drive safe.” And he gave me money with “bring me the change.”

We don’t get to choose how long our fathers are with us, but we do get to choose how present we are with them when they are here. I wonder if I ever I thanked him for being my dad.

