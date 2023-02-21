When I was a child, our household had limited books and fewer magazines. Once I learned to read, I knew that the key to finding things out was to read everything I could. From cereal boxes to the TV Guide, I was hooked. Granted, my incoming information may have been a bit slanted, but it was reading, and it was thrilling.

The best reading material was the “Readers Digest.” When it arrived, I would savor every story, from “Most Unforgettable Characters,” to “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” But the real treasures were the “Words to Live By.” I thought every little pearl was the most powerful message I ever heard. Keep in mind that I had not read or heard many in that short life span. I used to cut them out. Sometimes I’d tape them to stronger paper and make bookmarks. I’d save them until they were worn thin.

Unlike today, where posters and posts, greeting cards and billboards all have messages, those days of waiting monthly for some impacting words were special. I wondered if young people today have more words motivating them than “just do it.” I asked a number of individuals to find out.

The first responses were from two teenagers. “We may be dying, but we’re not dead yet.” I found that interesting from one so young. I remember reading “Better late than never” and thinking I had a whole lifetime to do it all. The second message was “Building the future and keeping the past alive are one and the same thing.” I didn’t ask where they got those thought provoking words or the significance. I simply asked them what words motivate them or have touched them in some way.

Another teen quoted David Bowie with his “make the best of every moment.” Still another said her motivation was her dad’s words ringing in her ears, “Make me proud, kid!” A 20-year-old added that she thinks about the quote, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always!”

Other answers started coming in from friends in their 40s. I’ll share these with great pleasure and ask all of you to think of what has stuck with you? What words of wisdom or inspiration have kept you centered.

I discovered many people have words to live by. “Only control the things you can in life. Let everything else go. You can’t control others, only yourself.” Now that is a mantra we could all repeat daily. I was loving all the responses I was getting. One powerful quote offered to me was attributed to Desmond Tutu, “If one living being is diminished, we are all diminished. If one living being is uplifted, we are all uplifted. I am because we are.”

My all-time favorite, is a tattered and torn passage that has been taped into an old scrap book that may or may not be found in the bowels of our basement. It’s a quote by Edwin Markham. “He drew a circle that shut me out; heretic, rebel, a thing to flout. But love and I had the wit to win; we drew a circle that took him in.” I had no idea then that this particular message would stick with me, but then, we never know what will make the imprint that guides us.

From Mother Teresa to Babe Ruth, everyone has their favorites. The beauty was hearing people come up with them off the top of their heads. Yes, the words have been internalized, if they pop right out when asked.

A 12-year-old friend of mine has a decorative board hanging in her room with quotes attributed to Henry Ford and William Shakespeare reminding her of some important concepts. “Be who you are, not who the world wants you to be,” Shakespeare. “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right!” Ford.

Even without “Readers Digest,” these young people have words to live by. When 12- year-olds have motivational messages taped and hung nearby, and 8-year-olds tell you that they really like hearing “be kind.” I think they’ve got this.