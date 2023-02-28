At the risk of offending oh-so-many snowbirds from the Midwest, I will say it right out: Florida is not my cup of tea. Not iced tea. Not sweet tea. Not iced sweet tea. For the past 10 years, we’ve gone there at least once and sometimes for two or three weeks because our beautiful, wonderful, fun-loving, adorable granddaughter is there.

Of course we go to visit our son and daughter-in-law too, but you all know what I mean. We love being with all of them. They live there, and we love them. We just don’t love “there” as much as other people who retreat there from the cold and snow. Since I embrace the snow and don’t mind the cold, I know I am the exception.

It’s not just the heat, the humidity and the relentless sun that I am not fond of. It’s the crowds, the crowded roads, the drivers on the crowded roads, and the lines of people everywhere trying to get in restaurants, get in parking lots and get onto the crowded roads.

The noise level in the restaurants assaults my ears and the increasing decibels are inversely proportioned to my tolerance. Unless we want dinner at 3:30 p.m., we have to prepare for our surroundings to be far too people-y.

I totally understand the draw to the ocean. And the golf, tennis, swimming pools and of course pickle ball are all so enticing. I get it, and I apologize for being so critical of a place where the outdoor activities are available all year round. But hear me out. I think it’s really about impermeable spaces.

As a Midwesterner, I have grown quite accustomed to muddy paths, open fields and flower beds and gardens everywhere. Perhaps I just don’t adjust well to all those hard surfaces. There are building projects every 10 feet, and concrete rules the land. The stagnant water puddles are then evident with nowhere to drain. When it does drain, it picks up all the pollutants as it flows and takes the contaminants directly into the rivers, wetlands and eventually the ocean. For me, just looking at all those new parking lots makes me follow the thread and feel bad.

They attempt to reforest, but seriously, what kind of tree is a palm tree anyway? It doesn’t look real. It looks like it belongs in a pot in a bank lobby or mall entrance, and there isn’t a Wisconsinite alive who could actually seek shade under one. Having to move a chair every time there is a breeze must make everyone miss the maple trees from their native land.

Sometimes we’ve stayed in condos and kept doors open rather than be blasted with air conditioning. We have been visited by birds and geckos who come and go freely. I capture the birds and carefully return them to the outdoors. The geckos are more difficult because I’m pretty sure they were there to sell me insurance.

Speaking of aggressive sales, I know where I want to be represented for personal injury in an accident. Every 20 feet there is a billboard along each road assuring me I will get what I deserve. Some tout the most money gotten for clients, some are the largest firms in the country, others are the best in the country, and they are all “experts” at getting the “largest” settlements. Wow. Who wouldn’t want to sue someone in Florida?

To recap: We love being with family, we love going to the ocean with them to frolic, and we love celebrating life, wherever we are. With 1,632 people a day moving to Florida, how can I say anything discouraging about such a desired place of residence? When I tell people we have a son and his family in Florida, they tell me I’m so lucky to have such a great place to visit, especially in winter.

I smile. No sense in telling them I love winter in Wisconsin. But not as much as I love my family.