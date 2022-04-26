Kay Stellpflug: Gun owners should support reasonable limits

After every mass shooting or tragic event involving guns, the conversation begins anew.

First comes shock and disbelief. Then the requisite thoughts and prayers. Then the questions: How could this happen in our fine community? Where did he get the gun? Didn’t anyone know he had it? Didn’t anyone care that he had an arsenal of weapons in his room? Was anyone paying attention when his boxes of ammunition arrived? Who sold that amount of weaponry and sent it to one apartment? Were red flags raised along the way?

Then come the answers. Yes, there were red flags — dozens of them — waving in front of everyone who bothered to open their eyes. Over and over, we hear that lament, but always after the fact.

Lately, everything catches us off guard. After a tragic event, the first reaction is, “What a surprise!” Someone with an arsenal and an ax to grind and who repeatedly threatened people actually used his weapons. I am shocked.

Whatever happened to, “What did they think was going to happen?” Someone buys dozens of automatic weapons and practices shooting with said weapons. Then he buys more ammunition. He tells friends how disgruntled he is. He says “they should pay for all the wrongs in his life.” Then he goes on a shooting rampage, and everyone is surprised.

This is not an NRA issue. This is not a politically divisive issue. This is a commonsense issue needing attention. Legal attention. Societal attention. Manufacturing attention. This is not about hunting, protecting property or collecting antiques.

If something is manufactured for one reason only, and that reason is to kill people, how can we act surprised when people die? We sanction this in a humane country? I understand collectors. I understand historic appeal and interest in the power of weaponry. And I understand freedom.

When you manufacture a car, it can be used to drive to church every Sunday or to be the getaway car for a bank robbery. That is up to the user. But to use it, we need a license, registration, insurance and drivers’ education. But an AR-15 is used for one reason alone: to kill. That is its total and complete design intent.

Don’t pretend it is our constitutional right to kill people. And don’t give me the line about guns not killing people, people kill people. If that is the case, let angry people duke it out with their fists and see how far a terrorist gets in a classroom. Without the guns, the people would have to actually figure out a way to act out their aggressions with less ammunition and far less fatal results.

I’m not even sure why this is an issue that continues to be debated, argued and defended. Background checks and time limits are not taking away anyone’s rights. To own muskets and flintlock pistols is your right. Even a dueling pistol could be tucked away should the need arise to awaken at dawn for a meeting with your wife’s lover in a field. This event would need to be planned and witnessed, with the winner going to prison of course.

The availability and lack of restrictions puts innocent people at risk. I am pretty sure the Constitution was not written for the deviant, deranged or drugged customers lined up in gun dispensaries.

I can’t imagine gun owners not being appalled by what has occurred repeatedly at the hands of the irresponsible few. It seems to me the responsible gun owners would support stricter controls knowing that, if the gun violence continues to play out, severe gun laws will be inevitable for all.

Taking guns out of the hands of unstable and violent shooters would save some of the 38,000 Americans who die from gun violence every year in the United States. That’s worth more than a thought and a prayer.

Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and communications trainer: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.