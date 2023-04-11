No one’s life is as happy as it looks on Facebook. I know this from personal experience. I know this from working with promotions and sales. I know this from knowing others who post. It doesn’t make it any less fun to scroll through and click “like” when I see vacations, new houses, perfect children and grandchildren. I like it all.

It does make it more likely that we won’t consider “what else” is going on in their lives and check in with them privately, just in case. There is always a “something else.” None the less, for those of us doing the posting, we are sharing all the relaxed fun, the beautiful scenery and the calm activities. We are living those moments over again, and that’s a good thing.

It’s interesting running into people who have only seen your Facebook posts, not you, over the past year or two. It happened to me the other day and this person’s first comments were about how much fun we were having this winter. She was talking about the cross-country skiing photos I posted. “Yes,” I say. “We love the snow. and skiing and snowshoeing is not only good exercise, but we really enjoy being outdoors.”

Good answer, if I do say so myself. I didn’t tell her how hard it is some days, or that the icy conditions can be treacherous, or that we cherish every year we can get back out on skis and not break anything.

Another person messaged me recently, “Living the good life, I see,” is how she put it. And so, it is. My Facebook page reveals the good life. The happy times, the family and friends gathering, all smiling as we play outdoors, or raise a glass, or travel to family events. Clearly, we are living the good life. By all evidence on the pictorial post, no one could imagine the struggle it is somedays to create the good life, or to even find something good about a day, a week, a circumstance.

Do we know how to enjoy winter? Most definitely. If we didn’t there would be less joy but still as much winter. Do we really have that much fun with family and friends, probably more. Do I enjoy sharing the fun? Of course. We should all share as much of our happy times as we can.

But make no mistake, that depicted joy is completely unrelated to the amount of stress, anxiety and situations beyond our control each day offers. Rarely do we see someone posting about their brother who is failing, their office which just cut 50 employees, their taxes which just went up and their barn which just blew down. Facebook is like one long Christmas letter that includes photos of breakfast, lunch and dinner, sometimes drinks. Make that, a lot of times drinks.

I must admit, I have seen more of the reality of life in posts recently. I have seen posts about a flooded kitchen from a big storm. There has been the roof collapsed or the dented car, even the cast on the arm or leg. We see the requests for the prayer warriors to focus on a friend or loved one without much information, but it tells us all is not as jolly as we thought. We see the cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes fundraisers, and are asked to copy and paste for a family member.

But the beautiful sunsets, and gorgeous beaches and the family photos with newly graduated members are the ones we love. Unless, of course they just remind us we haven’t been to the beach lately. It shoves in our faces that our kids or grandkids didn’t graduate; it shows us how much our lives are just boring everyday lives. Until we post our photos of shoveling the beautiful new snowfall or a deer crossing our path on our daily walk or being at a concert that was amazing and realize our lives are just fine.

Maybe Facebook helps us find our own happy times and places. In those moments while we are posting we are reminded and we are indeed as happy as we look.