Kay Stellpflug: High expectations can ruin the holidays

Recently, a friend reminded me that I wrote an article about the holidays that struck close to home. It was some years ago and it was about lowering our expectations to soften the blows of anticipation. I was flattered she remembered it and decided it might be time to revisit that theme, and do it quickly before setting the table and going out on crazy Friday, or heaven forbid, putting up one, two or three Christmas trees.

Considering it was about the disappointments during the holidays, let’s talk turkey. Or should I say let’s talk traditions. You know, all those traditions we look forward to and then let pressure us into near breakdowns. While we’re rebranding, let’s not call it lowering our expectations. How about “shifting” our expectations? Thus, we avert the inevitable distress. If we reframe our relationship with people and events, we can adjust our expectations. That’s it. Adjust. We’ll call it adjust. That’s what resiliency is all about.

I remember the years we hosted Thanksgiving early in our marriage and we wanted to shake things up a little. It was the “do our own thing” era. We made a prime rib for my husband’s family and thought we were offering them gourmet dining. They were not impressed. Without mashed potatoes, they didn’t know where to begin. Without gravy, the meat was naked. Without the green bean casserole, I may as well have been serving them bologna sandwiches, no mustard. Who knew breaking with tradition would break their hearts. Needless to say, we didn’t try that again.

As the years pass, I am hearing about people deep-frying a turkey, or serving tofurkey, or having a family dinner on another weekend because some members can’t travel or others have to work. That’s healthy adjusting.

There is a comfort in tradition, but there are frustrations and anxieties that accompany assumptions. So back it up. Is your sole purpose to repeat every little custom or is it to see family and friends, arrange casual gatherings and to be together now and then. Newsflash: not everyone is coming home this holiday season. There! I’ve said it. This is real life, not a Hallmark movie.

I think its this calendar thing that has us distracted. That whole turning the new month and seeing November, then December. It gets us all flummoxed. We start thinking about who might not make it home this year which leads to “Boo-hoo, poor me!” I’m not very sympathetic these days.

When one of my friends said her daughter is three hours away and she doesn’t get to see her very often I asked my three questions. Is she in a war zone? Is she in prison? Is she in a coma? If not, get over it. No sympathy here. At the same time, those who are grieving, who are missing family members for reasons other than working extra hours, have every right to be sad. Maybe all the more reason to revamp traditions.

If we want to avoid the fallout from high expectations, we can start by focusing on the fact that another holiday season is upon us and we are still here. If the house hasn’t been lifted away by a hurricane or burned to the ground by fires and family is alive and well, then celebrate as though you won the lottery.

Now for the full disclosure. Of course, I love when everyone can gather around my table to laugh, reminisce, and eat turkey or prime rib or Brussels sprouts for that matter. I’d love lots of little helpers baking cookies with me and wrapping gifts. But I have a choice of mourning that it won’t be every year that every little routine occurs, or celebrating that I’ve enjoyed that on many occasions.

We can keep bumping our heads on the bar, or lower it, one hurts a lot more than the other. Adjusting expectation is the sensible thing to do. I’ve even stopped expecting my husband to hear the music in my head and spontaneously get up and dance with me.