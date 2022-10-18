Kay Stellpflug: How to keep witches away

It’s October and along with apple picking, grape picking and picking up leaves, it’s time to pick up a few new tidbits about traditions. Many of the stories surrounding the Halloween celebrations we consider fun have to do with fending off ghosts, goblins and demons, which probably wasn’t as fun as we think.

Celtic mythology had the peoples of Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man believing there is a very thin veil between Earth and the supernatural so they took every precaution to ward off all the evils lurking. They would dress up to scare off anything threatening during the Celtic Festival of Samhain, an ancient festival marking the end of the harvest season, beginning at the end of October.

I hadn’t given much thought to the origins of our Halloween or the significance of warding off goblins and ghouls until I visited friends of friends in Tattnall, England. By the way, getting to know friends of friends is the best way to make new friends. After a lovely lunch in this beautiful home built in 1610, our hostess got out an old item of clothing she discovered in the attic.

This was not a 1970s pair of bellbottoms or an old apron. This was a tattered and torn woman’s bodice, made in the 1870s. The garment was black silk, lined with course cotton and beautifully handmade. It was also patched and mended and there were slashes in the fabric to make it unwearable, and a bit scary in itself.

She did a bit of investigating, contacting the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It seems this might be an example of a “deliberately concealed garment.” It wasn’t uncommon to conceal an old garment into the repairs of a building to protect it from witches, spooks or any other supernatural invaders. Often things like shoes were incorporated into the entrance or exit points, even incorporating them in windows and chimneys.

Our host and hostess feel quite protected, but they are wondering if they should put it back where they found it, just to be on the safe side.

I’m not sure if our traditions of Halloween decorations adorning our windows and lawns hold the same powers, but we are definitely not going to bury dried dead cats or witch bottles. Where does one get a witch bottle anyway? And, protecting our households and inhabitants is done with security systems and doorbell cams these days. Far less romantic and interesting.

Witches these days seem to pose no ill will that we can notice. Pointing out warts on their noses or crooked teeth would be body shaming which we don’t do in a civilized society.

Decorations depicting witches on brooms are in windows, individuals with hats and wigs appear here and there — and sometimes parade through town and dance in groups. Children in witch masks are not uncommon here in the states. No one bats an eye. Of course, this was not always the case.

Those traditions that involved banishing witches any way possible never ended well. Even within our own country there was a time when they burned witches at the stake. It was never clear what threats they posed, but it was burn first, ask questions later.

In virtual reality, like “Minecraft,” the best way to avoid a witch attack is to seek shelter. But how does one protect that shelter? Well, I found out one way is to hide an old item of clothing within the structure. Seems easy enough.

We have come a long way from burning witches at the stake and casting spells on those we find threatening. Isn’t it nice to be living in a kinder, gentler culture where all we have to do to ward of witches and evil spirits is to give them candy when they come to our door. One treat and a wave of the hand and they are on their way.