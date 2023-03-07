Being asked by my computer if I am a robot is insulting. It is more than I can bear some days. A device is asking me if I am not human? I identify as human. I identify as a cis female, a mom, a wife, a writer, a teacher, a volunteer, a skier, a swimmer, a biker, walker, nature lover, a cook, a happy person. But a robot? Never. Yet there I am, being asked by a non-human if I am a robot.

I identify which photos have bridges in them or which photo has a traffic signal in it and if I do it correctly, I actually get to where I am going with no further interrogation. Think about it. That’s what determines if I am warm blooded: my ability to identify a bridge.

Should it go on to ask me to identify the letters and numbers that overlap and are squiggly, I am in rougher waters because I may not always get them right. Then I am returned to square one without reaching my destination. That is when I begin fearing some buzzer is going off somewhere and I picture my bank accounts closing, my credit cards canceling, and my Netflix membership disappearing into thin air.

Why doesn’t my computer have to answer whether or not it’s a robot? Why doesn’t it identify the real humans from the Russian bots feeding my input with red flags and bells? Why doesn’t it italicize the lies and misinformation? Computer version of air quotes should be around all the crap that passes across my screen and comes into my feed.

Why can’t I ask if it’s a human, if it’s truth, if it’s even valid? Why can’t I ask it to quicky type the eighth and 13th words to the “Star-Spangled Banner” — “dawn” and “proudly” — or ask what is the capital of Rhode Island — “Providence”? I then would quickly know if there is life behind the screen or just software content being spewed.

I can’t be alone with the creepy feelings I get when I am interacting with an entity that has no blood flowing through it. I overreact to such an invasion of my humanity. Am I a robot? No. You are the robot, now let me research a topic, book a room, or find a menu from a restaurant. If I were a robot, do you really think I wanted to find a good fish fry?

I’m sure ultimately it has something to do with spam, but seriously, would a robot want to know the hours a restaurant is open? Not exactly state secrets I’m trying to get at. Not worth six screens of traffic signals to accurately click on or else.

There might be other explanations: maybe this quiz is from a lonely robot trying to meet other lonely robots. When I answer “No, I am not a robot” it makes them sad but they move on to others on this side of the interweb. Is there a site for robots to find other robots or do they have to continue searching everywhere. What if I clicked wrong three times? Would I become best friends with a desperate robot who just wants to chat? Now I kind of feel badly but I don’t need a new best friend with limited response mechanisms that I can never meet for a glass of wine.

It may become harder and harder to distinguish between humans and whatever we are going to call this alien invasion of robotic intelligence. I already can’t tell if “Robert” and “Brian” really care about my Medicare or if they are collecting data to harvest my organs to put in a non-human. They seem to be the same ones who want me to update my Spectrum service, renew my car warrantee and wire money to my grandchild who’s in trouble.

How am I going to know which ones just need a friend? Meanwhile, I avoid those questions about which photo a bicycle is embedded in and wait for someone to come to my door and ask if I want to go biking.