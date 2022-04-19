Kay Stellpflug: I don't have to share or postpone my birthday this year

I used to feel bad for people whose birthdays fell on Christmas, the Fourth of July or any other significant day that would overshadow their day. Sharing your very special celebration can be a bit of a letdown, especially for a child. Doubling up when you could have had two days to celebrate instead of one seemed to be unfair.

Of course, Feb. 29 is the absolute worst day to have a birthday, until you get older and are only 21-years-old instead of 84. Then it becomes a fun topic of discussion to say you are finally legal.

My birthday fell on Good Friday a few years ago. It had been on that day only one other time that I can remember. It is not a frequent occurrence. In fact, since 1585, it has happened only 15 times, including 2019.

The time before that I was 8 or 9 years old and I received roller skates. Good Friday and roller skating did not mix in those days. I was not given the roller skates until Easter Sunday because way back then we were not allowed to play outside, be noisy or have fun on Good Friday. No boisterous activities could be seen on our street, or celebrations of any kind on this sad day while Jesus was hanging on the cross. I had to wait, not so patiently, for my birthday to be recognized two days late.

I knew they were roller skates, because after a barrage of “no fair” and “Jesus would want me to have my present” and “please can I just see what the present is,” I was able to unwrap the gift, and see the shiny new skates. I had to make sure there was a key — I am old enough to have had a roller skate key to adjust the length and width of the skates. I then had to put them back in the box, and wait.

Good Friday birthdays are not fun. Good Friday is a time for reflection, prayer, church services and certainly not a party with presents, cake and balloons. Lent does not lend itself to a lot of cake or even eating between meals. So all in all, a Good Friday birthday was a delayed birthday.

I will have no need to hold off on presents or celebrations this year since it lands safely past Easter. I doubt my birthday will involve boisterous or noisy behavior, or gifts that require disturbing movements. I won’t get my hopes up, though one never knows what a birthday may bring. In any case, the years of loud parties and too much cake are distant memories.

Another memory I have about Easter and the surrounding days was wondering why they called it “Good” Friday. When you consider what happened on “Good” Friday, one might more fittingly call it “Bad Friday,” and not just because I didn’t get my present. With a day of great commerce where everyone spends all their hard-earned money being called “Black Friday,” and a day of mourning and sadness named Good Friday, I always thought it should be the other way around.

I could understand why Easter Sunday might be called “Good Sunday” — even “Wonderful Sunday” or “Spectacular Sunday,” considering the miraculous resurrection. But Good Friday? Nope, that doesn’t work.

My birthday is two days after Easter Sunday this year. It’s today. And I have learned that it’s good to celebrate yet another trip around the sun. “Happy Good Birthday” to me.

Kay Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.