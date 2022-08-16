Kay Stellpflug: If you knew you couldn’t fail

The books, seminars and TV personalities can’t be wrong. They tell us that anything is possible, and everyone is capable of whatever they can imagine. This is far from new, but as the message continues with new authorities every few years, there are more products to buy, more practices to practice. Even the die-hard positive thinkers are questioning all this positivity.

Those of us who majored in “glass-half-full” and are proficient in making lemonade out of lemons, but even we are coming to realize there are limitations to everything.

Some of the most common platitudes are “If you believe it, you can achieve it,” “follow your bliss,” “where there is a will there is a way,” “shoot for the stars,” “you can have it all!” Are they great adages or banality?

I have to admit, I still love a lot of those prosaic chestnuts — words of wisdom — and have kept a straight face through most of them. I do believe we all need to be cheered into action now and then. I also believe that a variety of individuals just need one more push toward their goals. At the same time, it’s nice to “get real” now and then.

Let’s do a little disclaimer. As much as I believe a positive attitude goes a long way, it won’t always get you over the finish line. If you are 300 pounds and 62-years-old you are not going to be a professional ballerina. Even if you lose weight, you are still only going to qualify for the senior version of a minor league “Dancing with the Stars,” and quite frankly, that could even be a longshot.

If you have poor eyesight, are claustrophobic and lack a college degree, you will never be an astronaut.

Wishing it is never going to make it so. If you are five foot two and uncoordinated you probably won’t be playing in the NBA anytime soon. There. If I just shattered your dreams I apologize. Somebody has to bring a touch of sense and sensibility into all this “think big” stuff.

In truth, if we really want to do something, there is good reason to pursue it.

If we have aptitude, fortitude and ability, we can do many things that might have seemed out of bounds at one time or another.

And, it’s never too late. One artist I know took her first art class after she retired. She fell in love with a specific medium and has made a name for herself, as well as quite a sizeable nest egg. Another friend learned to fly, another took piano lessons.

Whether you learn German and become a tour guide, or invent the next version of Fitbit, if you are pursuing your own dreams, go for it.

Ask yourself, “What would you do if you knew you couldn’t fail?” I have asked many leadership training participants that question. At first, most individuals pause, some laugh uncomfortably or grimace.

They sometimes ask a few questions like, “Do you mean now or in the far future?” “Like a dream thing or something that is attainable?” “Do you mean like if we had the time and money to pursue it?”

I like to leave it open ended and let imagination take over the thought process.

I believe that even though we might be leery of all this uplifting and shooting for stars alternate universe, we also want to have a glimmer of hope that some things we dream may come true.

Pulling it back to the present reality, given the limitations of location and resources, we can still dream big.

Answers to my query always prove to be amazingly optimistic.

The individuals charged with visioning have wonderful views of the future and hopes for a better tomorrow, both personally and as a community-minded person.

There are many things we could achieve but unfortunately, we often don’t think in terms of the first step. The first step is to decide to take it, at any age, at any time.

“Begin!”