Kay Stellpflug: I'm trying to mix up my meal planning

At last, the smell of outdoor grilling is wafting through the air. None too soon, I might add. Patios, decks, driveways and balconies are playing host to the charcoal or gas-powered cooking devices that take it all outdoors for another season.

Many of us grill outdoors all year long. But part of the joy is gathering outside around the cooking food and lingering without having to wear boots or gloves, unless it’s an oven glove. The opportunity to break up routine dinner times and the endless challenge of planning healthy well-balanced meals for a family is more than welcome. Hot dogs and brats are the new foods of choice. Of course, green salads and fruit balance chips and mounds of ketchup.

I remember standing in a grocery aisle overhearing a woman muttering, “When are they going to invent a new vegetable?” I found it funny at the time, and a few years later I totally got it. Same old, same old. After years of preparing meals, I too was looking for something new, and I don’t mean kale.

Outdoor cooking is one answer that suits many families. Everything tastes better when prepared over a grill in the great outdoors. Just ask anyone. And I’ve had enough cooking failures to really appreciate being able to throw chicken on a grill and have it come off tasty, tender and filling. There are few mistakes made when standing watch with a spatula in hand.

In my early years in the kitchen, I was going to make a new dish that called for mint. I had some peppermint extract and made the substitution. It was terrible and no one was required to clean their plate. Then there was the green eggs and ham attempt. Blue food coloring did the trick -- the scrambled eggs were green alright. Too green for the visual palate of three children. They were tasted, declared disgusting and disposed of.

Zucchini crust pizza was healthy and edible, carob brownies were passible, and sugarless plum pie with the skins on was just wrong. Yes, it's time to change it up, and outdoor cooking should lead us into some fun times and good meals.

In recent years, some of my friends took up breadmaking. Others started putting up everything from homemade salsa to pesto. Still others graciously made huge batches of soups and stews and shared with friends and neighbors -- anything to get away from whatever their go-to had been.

With all the recipes made available in news services, online apps, blogs and old cookbooks -- the library offers many to choose from. But the everyday-ness of it all can wear us out.

One friend is on sandwich 41 of trying 77 new and different sandwiches. She and her husband were inspired by an animated TV show with a shop called 77 Sandwiches. They decided it would be fun to come up with 77 different sandwiches. With the help of books and online recipes, they are trying two or three a week until they reach 77. Some they just made up. They may continue well into 2023 with creative sandwich making, but for now it’s a way to add variety and creativity in the kitchen.

Combine the breads and the inner workings of sandwiches and voila. Pita bread can be made on the grill, combining a new sandwich with outdoor cooking. There you have it.

Indoor meals can get to be challenging when budgets are tight and food trucks are scarce. I have discovered that elderly people resort to bowls of cereal or popcorn for supper. Oh wait, that’s me in college years, and then again when the kids left home. Good, I’m getting ready to be elderly, and I have the diet figured out.

On the other hand, I like the 77 sandwich idea. I’m going to change it to 77 salads. I started with Niçoise salad the other night. I didn’t add the cheese, and we didn’t want all the capers, and adding a tomato instead of the potato seemed reasonable, and it was delicious. That’s one.

Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and communications trainer: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.