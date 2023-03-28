“We told the truth. We obeyed the law. We kept the peace.“ When I saw this quote on the wall of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, I was moved. I believed it. I took a picture of it. I wrote it down. I also wanted to applaud or cry or both. It was a quote from Vice President Walter Mondale. A simple statement that summarized a simpler time.

I wanted to cry because I hardly think that is asking too much of a president of the United States of America. The fact that this quote is highlighted as an important reminder of what leadership can look like is sobering. The Carters knew that lies get more traction than truth, but they told the truth anyway. They also knew truth wouldn’t be popular, but a moral compass and religious upbringing kept them on their path.

We had the opportunity to take a day and tour the beautiful and well-designed Presidential Library in Atlanta, Georgia, recently and I would highly recommend it. I would recommend any presidential library. They display the life and times of one of our presidents and play host to artifacts, accomplishments and stories of our leaders. To be able to review a presidential term or two is well worth our while. We don’t have to be history buffs or political science majors to learn about the history of our country. We just have to be curious, and frankly we have to care. Some presidents leave a legacy; others just leave a mess. Carter left a legacy.

There will be much written about him in the next weeks and months. He was a soft-spoken peanut farmer, both he and his wife were simple country folks. As a Baptist from the south, he may be remembered as a country bumpkin or a Nobel Peace Prize winner. His one term was fraught with controversy and yet his accomplishments are significant and impacting.

Those of us who lived through the turbulent years of Carter’s presidency, remember his families’ antics, his lack of zest and bravado, his slow and deliberate speech pattern. Many didn’t think he could lead a country much less interact with world leaders without coming off as a, well, a southern peanut farmer. His informal dress and speech caught others off guard, and his humility was evident in all he did.

We knew he served in the navy, but we didn’t know he was part of a cleanup team who had to be lowered into a reactor after a nuclear meltdown in Canada. We knew he cared about the environment, but we may not remember that he installed solar panels on the White House, established a national energy policy and expanded the National Park System. Carter’s idealism led to patient diplomacy.

Treaties between the United States and Panama guaranteed the neutrality of that waterway, and bringing Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin together was no easy feat, but secured the Camp David Accord. Each had lasting positive effects. The war in Afghanistan, the hostage crisis in Iran, the inflation rate, the energy crisis and Three Mile Island were all on his watch and those tipped the scales for many voters in the next election.

To me, his post-presidential contributions, spanning 40 years of service, were inspiring and exemplary. The Carter Presidential Center is devoted to issues relating to democracy and human rights. His work in health care was an international campaign to wipe out Guinea worm disease. In 1986, it affected 3.5 million people a year. In January 2023, the Center announced just 13 cases last year. Not glamorous, just lifesaving — 200 countries are certified Guinea worm free.

His work with Habitat for Humanity is well-known as he not only promoted the organization, but picked up a hammer. Some presidents want to make money, some want to make trouble, some want to make history. Jimmy Carter wanted simply to make a difference.