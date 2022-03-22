Kay Stellpflug: Kenosha shop has plethora of unique pencils

Only recently did I discover that someone has enjoyed putting together a collection of pencils for everyone to enjoy and he’s quite nearby. Kenosha hosts the Pencillarium. You read that right. It sounds like a museum, but displays and sells a bazillion pencils, from vintage to modern, from all around the world.

Owner Chet Griffith corrected me on the bazillion and said not quite a bazillion, maybe only hundreds of thousands. There are new pencils from all over the world. He also has several hundred vintage pencils in stock, all for sale.

With National Pencil Day coming up on March 30, I thought I’d better give a heads up for those of you who still need to pick up a few gifts. What better place to get them from than a Wisconsin business called Artworks? Both online and in-person, but going there is a gift to yourself.

This pencil store/museum is dedicated to everything from high quality functional pencils to old, but unsharpened pencils. The black wing is used by artists and has a soft smooth graphite. There are smooth and waxy glider kinds for writers and there are pencils from all around the world, each with its’ own unique quality.

Griffith downsized his business of framing and art supplies to expand the specialty displays of pencils and it is well received and appreciated by pencil aficionados and curiosity seekers alike. He told me that something rare happens in the shop. In light of what is going on in the world, it is a treat to see diverse people engaging in conversations about pencils. What is more neutral? Pencils carry no political baggage and everyone has their own experiences and memories to share.

From retired teachers to 19-year-olds to young children, they come to see and often to take something home. It's pencil lovers gathering, just for fun.

The idea of seeing the great variety, and then being able to buy something from the huge inventory is enticing. Even better is knowing these items are not available on Amazon. Having this particular niche suits Griffith well and he truly enjoys sharing every part of it.

I asked if he bought antiques. He replied yes. There are pencils still unused, circulating with addresses advertising bars, funeral homes and furniture stores. Some have four- or five-digit phone numbers. He’s happy to display them.

I had a hidden agenda in asking about antiques. I was elated to learn that he buys them, because during all this pretend house cleaning the past two years, I found a treasure I wanted to part with. It was the stub of a pencil with a tiny label attached. Scotch taped to less than one inch of pencil, written in a third-graders penmanship, was “Ben’s third grade pencil.” The label was longer than the pencil. It took up such a tiny space in the desk drawer, but I was ready to sell it.

Griffith was ever so polite in his response. He told me that, because that item was too priceless, he wouldn’t know what to offer. It was worth a try. I did ask if Ben became famous would he reconsider.

Did you know that one single wooden pencil can write 45,000 words or draw a line that is 35 miles long? A pencil can write underwater, upside down or in zero gravity. What’s not to like? I knew Roald Dahl wrote all his books in pencil, and Johnny Carson always played with them on his show, but I didn’t know that Thomas Edison had his pencils specially made thicker than standard pencils.

We no longer rely on phone numbers on pencils for a plumber or a tow, but they are fun to have none the less. From first learning to write the alphabet to using for art and music, one stick of graphite encased in a tube of wood has enriched the world.

As much as I love pencils, if anyone out there wants to make an offer for Ben’s pencil, it’s still for sale.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.