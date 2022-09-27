Kay Stellpflug: Leaving a path of crumbs

When I am reading a book, I sometimes get the urge to write in the margins. I think I should sign my name with a critique or a little message to the next reader. I want to mark the spot where I had an “aha” moment.

I want to let anyone else who reads that book know I felt the tension, or laughed at the humor or enjoyed the story or learned the lesson. I want to record that someone was in that same moment, and felt their excitement or interest. Or, maybe I just want them to know I was here. That I passed this way, that I experienced what they are experiencing.

Maybe I just want to leave a mark. Even if it’s a scrawling in a book. Sharing experiences, even at a different point in time and in a different place is still connecting in a way. I came before you and I felt what you feel; it’s a bit comforting, isn’t it?

Some of you are scowling right now. No writing in books. We were taught this at an early age. Under no condition do you damage a book. It was a sin. Punishable by law, or at least by teachers. You learned not to underline, to make notes, or to add additional references. That’s why post it notes were invented.

Another reason you might disagree is that you don’t want to be influenced. One of my sons really doesn’t like any marks in any book. He doesn’t want to be influenced in any way. I, on the other hand, love seeing the remains of someone else’s opinion. Especially from another era. Beautiful handwritten notations are in three generation old textbooks and several novels I own.

I don’t have to agree with the border comments, I just want to know they too read and appreciated the work. To me it means someone else gave time and thought to that very same passage that is stirring my brain.

As for leaving your own notations, I liken it to leaving footsteps.

I suppose it would be better to write a book, or leave a collection of paintings, sculptures, or quilts, but not everyone can produce that kind of body of work. Some people can leave a note or two. A comment here or there to share a thought is better than nothing.

What else are margins for? Coffee stains and jam prints perhaps, but seriously, there is even a word for the practice of writing in margins. Marginalia is the notes and comments other readers have left. It is centuries old and some readers left small illustrations, little stars or lines to indicate importance of text. It was proof that the text really meant something to someone who came before.

In some books there is additional information, or references that are quite interesting. Historians have found early editions of books with notes by the author where to make changes or what to add in the next edition.

Of course, I am not suggesting damaging library books with all your doodles and chicken scratching.

But if you own a book, plan to reread it or pass it on, feel free to leave your comments, or neatly have post it notes here and there.

I have been known to write in the cover why the book left an impression on me or my hope for the reader. Leaving pictures, money and ticket stubs in books also keeps them smiling. You will have left your mark. More than a footprint, less than a whole body of work, enough to say you were here.