Kay Stellpflug: Lighten up about the laundry and dishes

Is there really a right way to fold underwear? Is there a wrong way to load the dishwasher? Can you still sleep if the bed wasn’t made?

“Dear Abby” probably gets these kinds of questions all the time. People write in hoping to find some magic answer favoring the writer. The complainer, disguising herself as someone seeking an honest and life-changing reply, says something like, “I’m married to a man who never loads the dishwasher correctly.”

Seriously, with all that’s going on in the world, some people still want to take issue with a coffee cup on the lower rack.

When you hear things like that, or “My husband always buys the wrong kind of beans,” the relationships must be already strained. Go buy the beans yourself. Write down the kind you like. Eat them and be thankful for the meal and a person to share it with. This is not life and death.

When someone offers to do your dishes, let them wash from whatever side of the sink they feel like and say “thank you.” When someone makes you a peanut butter sandwich, whether it is cut in two triangles or in half horizontally doesn’t change the taste or the act of kindness.

These are such small potatoes in the larder of common interactions. My favorites have always been the words “always” and “never.” They will get you in trouble every time. I mean always avoid the words always and never. They never serve a purpose. They put the receiver on the defensive. They build barriers bigger than how to fold underwear, and they most definitely fracture relationships.

Sentences like “You never put the toilet paper roll on correctly,” or “I always have to tighten the cap on the ketchup after you use it” are not helpful. Certainty, expression is fine until it turns into an attack on another.

One example is when a spouse, let’s say a husband, asks, “Where’d you hide my pen?” That is not a question, it is an accusation. Had he asked politely, “Will you help me find my pen?”, she could have “found” it for him — right in her purse where she put it.

If you have ever been the recipient of any of these frontal attacks of words, you understand why the next example hits hard. “Any idiot would know that!” Let me think. Should we be glad we don’t know it, because any idiot would? Are we less bright that even an idiot? How many ways can we be insulted in a single sentence?

The “why” question trap is another favorite, and I’m sure I have included it in some column years ago. Well, I’m not sure if I have, but any idiot would remember it if I had.

The “why” question trap is the quickest way to devastate and stifle a conversation and cripple a relationship. Wounds go deep without so much as a gun or sword. “Why did you do that?” is right up there with “How can you think that?” Neither can be answered easily without losing ground. The answer is often just “because.”

The easiest example is when we fruitlessly ask a child why he hit the ball toward the window. If he knew the answer, it would reflect some kind of forethought which, of course there was none. The only logical answer is, “Because, as a careless child, I have not yet hit my quota of balls through windows.” Not having the vocabulary to reply, he shrugs and mumbles, “I dunno.”

It all comes down to a decision. Do we want to be right or do we want to save the relationship? Choose our battles wisely. Now is a good time to loosen up, lighten up. Maybe I’ve finally arrived at a point where I’m happy to have a dishwasher, both automatic and human. As for folded underwear, if it’s off the floor and out of sight, call it a win and move on.

Kay Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and communications trainer: at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.