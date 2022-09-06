Kay Stellpflug: ‘Liquid Death’ is killer marketing scheme

Plain water in a can. What will they think of next? Why would anyone ever go to the tap again? Well, let me tell you about “Liquid Death.”

When I say plain water, of course it’s from the Alps, and contains all kinds of natural healing — like that of, well, water. It keeps us from dehydrating, and that ain’t nothing. But I know the water from my tap does that so I may be a skeptic. Apparently, I’m alone in my scoffing at paying for water, because a relatively unknown product line has just gone over the $50 million mark. Not bad for a new business of water in a can.

To get to the bottom of this I watched an interview of the CEO — I’m pretty sure that stands for chief entertainment officer. At 40-years-old or so, and being from Los Angeles and looking for something to market, he first designed the can, a skull and foreboding lettering. He made up some slogans and put a few teasers on YouTube and Boom. The appeal was amazing, and everyone wanted to be drinking water from a can, not a sissy plastic bottle that polluted and looked like the drink for moms in yoga pants.

The creator assured everyone they weren’t taking themselves seriously, except about the recyclable cans versus landfills full of plastic and he’s trying to keep a straight face all the way to the bank. Investors went for it, designated drivers went for it, and middle schoolers love drinking something that looks totally illegal.

Whole Foods has given it shelf space and many other distributors followed suit. Amazon has it available and when I asked my granddaughter if she ever heard of it, she said sure, she saw it at Target and thought it was beer. Its packaging is indeed a departure from traditional beverages. Naming a life supporting water product “Liquid Death” is one way to capture consumer attention. In truth, there is no sugar, no caffeine, no additives, so indeed, it is much healthier than many athletic drinks or water replacements.

The funny videos that either suggests water is more dangerous than we think, or the cartoon versions of fighting, beheading, and blasting, seem to be just irreverent enough to gain millions of views on Facebook in a minute and a half.

Did I mention the product line? According to the CEO one out of every three people who buy product, buy merchandise. Hoodies, t-shirts, towels, socks, hats and what would a product line be without the “Chewed to Death Cat Toy.” This mountain water will soon have a cruise line for “Death by Water” adventurers, or a necklace to — you guessed it — Choke to Death. I made those up, but if they do add them, I’d like credit.

The new sparking water comes in three flavors. “Berry it Alive,” “Mango Chainsaw” and “Severed Lime.” That’s what I call marketing. It’s not deceptive in any way. It makes no untrue claims. It’s not fraudulent. They are upfront. Even the origins of snake oil said its just snake oil and if some people felt better after taking it or rubbing it on their arthritic limbs, so be it.

I talked with Sara Ferree, the assistant brewer and tap manager at Ooga Brewing Company in downtown Beaver Dam. She explained why they carry it. “We needed more non-alcoholic options and personally I was taken by one of their slogans ‘Death to Plastic.’ Selling it in recyclable cans appealed to me and it’s a curiosity that people enjoy.”

Might I conclude by reminding us all that still water in a can is still just water? But, if we are looking for alternatives for soft drinks, energy drinks or alcohol, this “raw water” is in a category all its own. Maybe I’m just jealous that I didn’t think of it? Water in a can that looks like something very intriguing, exotic and almost dangerous; what’s not to like?