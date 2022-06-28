Kay Stellpflug: Locations both real and imagined can intrigue us

By the time the much-acclaimed British TV show “Downton Abby” started gathering followers in the U.S., our friends across the sea had viewed a whole season. They also had begun to show an interest in seeing the place where it all happened. As early as 2011, when PBS aired the first episode of the 52-episode historical drama, Europeans were already enjoying the backstory of the setting.

Since we as a nation know very little about dukes, duchesses, earls and countesses, we can’t imagine what it’s like to maintain estates that date back to 749 and renovated more than a few times since the first medieval castle.

After the banking crisis and well over £11 million of repair bills, the modern-day residents of Highclere Castle, consisting of more than 250 rooms, opened their doors to not only a film crew, but thousands of fans whose curiosity drew them to the Berkshire countryside to walk the grounds and get a look at Mary Crawley’s bedroom.

Just five miles outside of the lovely city of Newbury, there are a multitude of tour groups to choose from, and it seems that Americans are the most curious of all. The castle and actual family who now reside on the grounds have a rich history independent of the Crawley’s and Earl of Grantham’s, but that doesn’t dissuade visitors to ask more about the fictional characters than the historic ones.

This is not uncommon in today’s world. After the movie “Field of Dreams,” thousands of people flooded the field in Dyersville, Iowa, where “Shoeless Joe” Jackson appeared. “If you build it, they will come” proved to be true — but it is tourists, not ghosts who arrive. Spirits coming out of the corn are nowhere to be found.

That doesn’t keep people from coming to see all of the add-ons since the original movie was filmed. From the souvenir building to the once-a-month baseball games, to a planned but cancelled Major League Baseball game in 2020. Go the Distance Corporation has taken over and made it bigger and better — and, yes, they still come.

The same can be said about the bar originally called the Bull and Finch Pub that inspired the show “Cheers.” The bar has been renamed and, though it had its own cast of characters, everyone wants to sit on the stools that Norm and Cliff occupied for 11 seasons.

Forrest Gump’s park bench became so famous that it now resides in the Savannah History Museum, but the bench location in Chippewa Square is prominently marked.

There are many places to visit where actual events occurred, where real historic figures lived and worked, and are just as fascinating as their fictional counterparts. But do people go to Scotland and visit the true site of the Battle of Culloden or do they look for stone circles and try their luck at time travel? The Neolithic ruins are real, the stone circles and Druid rituals are well documented. But they still have hopes of passing through the stones to another time and place.

Pictographs and petroglyphs can be found all around Wisconsin and throughout the world. They are well worth investigating to learn the history and culture. Imagine the real people and the stories they left behind. Historic homes and workshops of inventors such as Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell are awe inspiring. The Experimental Aircraft Association Aviation Museum can be found right in Oshkosh, and our learning curve can take flight with one visit.

But that doesn’t keep tourists from wanting a peek at the Cleveland, Ohio, home where Ralphie’s family displayed their leg lamp, or the Woodstock, Ill., bed and breakfast that still hosts a full week of “Groundhog Day” inspired events and activities. I know people who would travel miles out of their way just to have a pizza at Mystic Pizza. Do they think Julia Roberts is just hanging out, waiting to meet them?

I don’t need to see a pretend Platform 9 3/4 to appreciate Harry Potter, and I don’t have to see the silverware at Highclere Castle. But I admit, at some point I will watch the new “Downton Abby” movie. I miss my pretend friends, and their place in history.

Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and trainer in communications: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.