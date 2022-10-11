Kay Stellpflug: Making work fun is now a job

Is it fair to say things have gotten a bit out of hand when companies hire an administrative position with the job title "chief happiness officer"? I’m all for joy in the workplace, and I love workplace sponsored outings to baseball games and family picnics, but a full-time salaried staff person on site to manage workers happiness quotient sounds a bit fluffy, even to me.

The truth is, I am jealous that I missed my calling. The games, activities and use of props in my seminars always make people laugh. They become engaged, even light-hearted. When I introduce a challenge for team building and group dynamics, I pull out duct tape, a golf club and a flashlight and their curiosity gets the best of them.

I just didn’t know when I started adding ropes courses and problem-solving challenges to my seminars that someday -- now -- there would be a salaried position to lead such fun in the workplace. I’ve seen salaries of $70,000 up to $139,975 a year to blow bubbles and play charades with stressed out employees. I’m in. With Amazon, Google and Airbnb leading the way, they are now verifying that those happy workers are more productive and committed to their employers. I hate to break it to them, but this has always been the case. It’s just that a few retreat seminars, donuts on Fridays and verbal reinforcement used to do the trick.

There also was a time when employees came together to decide for themselves what makes them happy at work, and the executives would say great, let’s do it. Everyone would do their part to add to the overall well-being of the total workforce.

Not true anymore. Creating and implementing programs that aim to improve employee satisfaction, motivation and overall well-being is now a full-time job. If you knew how many eyebrows were raised when I would bring huge balls and giant wood puzzles into the workplace a few short years ago, you would know why one employee came to a daylong seminar drunk and had to be suspended for three days. He couldn’t bear the idea of possibly touching someone or being blindfolded.

Who knew that if there isn’t tap dancing or balloons involved, it just isn’t fun. I’m sure much of this kind of in-service used to fall on the already overworked human resources department. Now some businesses can hire a fully certified chief happiness officer who received certification for a mere $149 online. To think so many of us wasted good money on degrees in education and human behavior, leadership and management training. Now it’s an events planner position.

Yes, this sounds like sour grapes. Maybe it was all the ridicule I had to tolerate while being called the “touchy-feely” trainer. Maybe I faced one too many road blocks when I suggested more flex time and longer parental leave, and shared job positions to accommodate two career families. All these things have come to pass with changing times, shortage of workers and continued awareness and sensitivity.

Life coaches have morphed into happiness coaches and companies are availing their employees to these support staff on demand. Off-site gatherings are commonplace and Pilates, yoga and triathlon training are available. I’m not sure, but I think beer preferences are now on job application forms.

Yes, I would have loved the full-time job of bringing joy into the workplace. My part-time gigs fit better with my other jobs as mom, scout leader, committee and board member, and teacher. But a full-time happiness management position was definitely my calling.

I actually applaud employers for meeting the needs of the everchanging workplace. Seriously, I can tell you, facilitating activities with healthy dialogue, meaning and direct application to the workplace is not as easy as it looks. And picnics, ball games and escape rooms all foster comradery, trust, and yes, happiness.

Some people will always find reason to resist patting their head and rubbing their tummy. Not everyone is open to team building and group dynamics. There will always be holdouts who would prefer the old-fashioned gift certificate for gas and Friday donuts.