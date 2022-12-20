Kay Stellpflug: Merry Crimmas from the growing room

Children have a language all their own. Whether it is the mispronunciation of words or the made-up names they call things. Families have favorite phrases they have used for generations just because a cousin ran up the driveway shouting “Merry Crimmas” when he was 3-years-old. The entire family continues to greet each other with “Merry Crimmas” and it’s their own language of love and remembrance.

If our children wanted to go to the “liberry” we’d smile and happily take them, and if they “tole” us they were just too “flustrated” we’d help them out. I don’t know about the rest of you but we’d have “hangabergers” on occasion and it was OK to ask for “catsup” or “catch-up” as long as they didn’t talk with their mouths full. When I served grilled cheese, it somehow turned into “gorilla” cheese sandwiches. Needless to say, these were much tastier that plain old grilled cheese.

Many children struggle with words that start with “t” or “r.” When youngsters love all kinds of construction vehicles and joyfully call out when seeing them, let’s hope the truck drivers don’t have their windows down.

Correcting grammar and eventually spelling is our job but it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the momentary cuteness out of the mouths of babes. Renaming belly buttons and calling body parts unique descriptive words is not an abuse of the language. Its often spot on. Who would argue that braces are tiny jails for your teeth?

When children sing along with songs, if you listen carefully, they might be singing “oh bring us some ‘friggin’ pudding or “God rest yer berry gentle man.” And in the favorite Disney movie renamed “Pirates of the Car-and-bean” there are pirate “ships,” which has also been mispronounced.

When my friend was a first grade teacher she enjoyed the holidays and used examples from the season to teach homonyms. She used this example on her board. “The farmer goes into the field to hoe, hoe, hoe.” “Santa says Ho, Ho, Ho.”

One student raised his hand to ask innocently, “Is that the good ho or the bad ho?” You can’t make these things up.

I love hearing an example of renaming things because I have many from our own family. One child called Fruit Loops “Pride Cheerios” and another called ice cubes “water bricks.” These renaming seem not only appropriate, but clever.

One of our sons used to say he kept things in his “remembory” and how could we dispute it? If you tell a child to wash his armpits and he asks if he should also wash his leg pits, just say of course. And if they chose not to eat the pizza bones — crusts of pizza — that’s OK too. My favorite renaming of an activity was when I heard “my heinder burped” when a little one passed gas.

If rhinoceroses get renamed “battle unicorns,” and penguins “cold owls,” go with it, at least until the ACT tests. I saw a post from a woman who said that her overly dramatic little girl called her tears “wet drops of sad.” I say that child could become a writer.

Our grandson liked going into the greenhouse and later asked his sister to come into the “growing room” with him. I can’t think of a better name for it than the growing room.

When my brother-in-law once asked where writers get ideas from, I told him everywhere.

To be more specific, I told him it’s often around the dinner table. I’m rethinking the answer because now that I think of it, almost every room is a growing room for ideas. And the best ones come from children.

Merry Crimmas one and all.