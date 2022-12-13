Kay Stellpflug: Moments, not dates, turn into memories

Some people are great with recalling very specific times and dates. They say with certainty that it was May 1994, when their basement flooded or they know 2003 was the summer with very few mosquitos. One can say in 1976 the great snow storm closed the city for three days.

Then there are the rest of us. We remember the laborious shoveling or bonus sledding during a storm, with no clue when it was. We struggle to pull up a day or month or year from the invisible calendars in our minds, but we can recall specific events as though they happened yesterday. We can only get in the general vicinity of a date, but we remember the effect on us.

I have to pause when mentioning when a child had the measles, and how old he was. I can’t recall exactly when we went to Wisconsin Dells with another family. And yet I have no trouble remembering who threw up on Christmas Eve. I don’t know what year, but it was the moment I remember.

While we often are befuddled by the chronology, we can remember these very specific moments. Think about the moment you asked your wife to marry you, the moment your grandma heard you play the “Moonlight Sonata,” and definitely the when and where and who of finding out there is no Santa Claus. I will still debate that, by the way.

Remembering conversations, where they occurred, and even what people wore, is not uncommon. We all remember where we were when we first saw the Twin Towers on 9/11, or the exact time and place we found out about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, or the Berlin Wall coming down. Significant events remain in our minds.

Events, not always dates, bring smiles or a flush on our cheeks or a shiver in our spines. Not all are the most remarkable events of a year. Some are ordinary, but stick.

There was a day that the baseball uniforms got so dirty during the first game of the tournament in Fond du Lac that two of us moms went to my mother’s home to wash them before the next game. My friend’s son was a fanatic about clean uniforms and I knew my mom would be happy to see us. It was a win-win-win. We got to take a break from the endless innings, the son would be ready for the next play-off and my mom would have a story to tell to her friends.

But don’t ask me when it was — not the day or year. The boys might have been 9 or 10 or 11 years old. I couldn’t tell you for sure, or who they were playing, or even if they won, but I remember the fun of surprising my mom, using her washer and dryer, and the boys having clean white uniforms for the second game.

Moments. Moments are what get imbedded in our memory. In fact, you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. When we are in the middle of it, it may seem like just another little part of the day or week. Once you’ve experienced it, it may stay forever. The uniform washing may not have been a life altering moment, but it still makes me smile when I think of the happy boys and time with my dear friend and my mother’s gratitude for us stopping in. And that’s not nothing. It’s not scoring tickets to a sold-out concert or winning the lottery or a hole in one, but it was a regular day with beautiful memories woven in.

I savor those days, those moments, not connected to a calendar but connected to my heart. When I have an experience that opens up or adds to my world, I remember it. My uncle took me to a 31 Flavors in Menomonee Falls. It was my first inkling that there was a bigger world out there. Up to that point I knew vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. Mind expanding? Maybe not to you, but that’s the great thing about memorable moments, everyone has their own — unique and different. Collect them as you go.