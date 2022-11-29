Kay Stellpflug: PepToc hotline offers wise advice from school children

A phone number popped up in my Facebook feed and I called it. That’s not something I would ordinarily do. In fact, never. But I dialed and was greeted by children offering encouraging messages. Shout out to the friend who posted it.

The number is (707) 873-7862 and it’s the best number you’ll ever dial. Unless you are calling your mother. The voices are sweet and the words are powerful. I listened. I pressed three for the pep talk from kindergartners and two for life advice. I even pressed six to hear how awesome I look. When I heard “Lady, you’re doing great,” I knew I’d be calling back. Who wouldn’t want to be told to go buy ice cream or shoes when you are feeling down? And it’s free.

The Peptoc Hotline is part of an ongoing art project by the children from West Side Union School in Healdsburg, California. With the guidance of Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss, local artists and art teachers in the school system, these 5-12-year-olds may just have the best hotline out there.

The original goals last February were to lighten the lives around them with what Martin called a sculpture with words. The students made posters with upbeat messages and drawings and put them up around the community. Store windows and telephone poles offered wisdom and inspiration from the children. There are messages in English and Spanish on the posters and on the hotline.

A book called “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” was published more than 30 years ago. It was and is a best seller primarily because it was simple musings about everyday things and it reminded us about the goodness of humanity. It was considered a healthy antidote to the “horrors that pummel us in this dicey age” in a review by the Baltimore Sun.

Fast forward to these most recent challenges of “horrors that pummel us in a dicey age” and an era of technology and short attention spans, and we have other options. Instead of reading an uplifting book about what we learned in kindergarten, we get to dial up a hotline and learn from kindergartners.

Who hasn’t needed some happy talk in the past few years, and who better to dispense it but young sincere voices? During the social distancing of the pandemic, the uptick in gun violence in schools and the devastating war in Ukraine, rather than cower or sink into despair, this group took action in the form of offering advice for living in these trying times.

I called the school in Healdsburg to find out more about the project. The district secretary was filled with enthusiasm and was distracted by the three cats on her lap and computer during our early morning chat. The children hadn’t arrived yet so she had time to share their surprise at the resurgence of calls and the joy the children are experiencing because their messages are reaching not just the community but the country and the world.

Last March, Martin and the rest of the staff and students couldn’t have imagined the profound impact this project has had. They originally thought they might reach a few families and friends and they would have considered it a success. Suddenly there were 500 calls an hour in the early weeks, then 60,000 and it got very abstract, according to Martin. Instead of fading away after their 15 minutes of fame, there was 1 1/2 million calls in a 48-hour span when I spoke with them.

The children who have participated see themselves as leaders and have seen how words can change lives. This is not going away anytime soon.

Martin is not only thrilled to see the students touch so many lives, but she is acutely aware of the responsibility to keep it going. The interest from all around the world has prompted her to invite young people from all around the world to make their own posters and share them. She’d like to collect the images and include them in a forthcoming book.

Schools from India, Europe, Australia, South Africa and all over the U.S. have had an interest. And, it all started in what the district secretary calls “a sweet little country school” where they raise chickens and have an old tortoise named Coco.

I think I’ll go press two to hear “Dude, live it up!”

The public art project also has a website at peptoc.net.