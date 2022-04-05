Kay Stellpflug: Polka music ranks low on the sliding scale of offenses

Remember the time when polka music caused a bit of a ruckus? I do. It was New Year’s Eve three or four years ago. It seems so long ago and far away because of all that has happened since then.

What a treat it was to read that our Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence of people playing polka music too loudly. It was New Year’s Eve, and instead of being called to multiple car accidents with fatalities, our wonderful on-duty officers fielded complaints of loud music. Someone was also stuck in the mud in the cemetery. Both incidents were addressed without altercations or arrest.

I am not making light of all the other serious offenses, such as drunken driving, that law enforcement responded to that night. I am just happy I live somewhere that loud polka music is played until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

I know blaring music can be annoying, and I am not discrediting the complainant. I just know that raging fires and war zones are louder and more dangerous, and I’m glad our dedicated firefighters and police didn’t have to address those every day. Since then, they have met the challenges of many serious and perilous situations, and our hats are off to all of them.

One polka music incident helps me keep my balance as I read the news of the world.

I know that first-world problems like this can be welcome after hearing of floods, earthquakes and melting glaciers. I know that sometimes we need the lighter side after experiencing serious and consequential events. I know that being allowed to play music at all is a privilege in some restrictive countries, and that punishment in some parts of the world would not be a warning, but a severe reprimand, fine or harsh physical abuse in more totalitarian governments.

We have never had anyone break into our homes and take our books. We can read and own banned books, discuss them and learn from them. We have never had tanks invade this country, driving over women and children running for their lives. We’ve never had to put our child’s blood type on the tags we put inside their clothing.

If our conferences are cancelled or delayed, it isn’t because we are waiting until we finish vanquishing our invaders, as the Ukraine Library Association has had to do.

The opportunities and privileges we have living in this country outweigh any rules, guidelines, mandates and expectations. When it comes to responsibilities, it seems we resent the few put on us that are for the greater good.

The attempts at restricting our rights are few comparatively. The science, technology and educational opportunities at our disposal are clearly more abundant than in many parts of the world. And a citation for overly loud music is a small price to pay for all our privileges.

Hopefully, the joys of life as we know it continue on in these times of uncertainty and global unrest. Gratitude and appreciation for all we have and all who provide and enforce our abundance is in order.

We take so many things for granted beyond playing music or having the privilege to complain about loud music. Our right to bring it to the attention of the powers that be is still in our grasp. Our responsibility is to keep our perspective, and work toward the common good, which always sounds simpler than it is.

If someone asks you to turn your music down, or tie up your dog, or be patient because your favorite brand of pasta isn’t on the shelf, take it as an opportunity to do the right thing. Consider it the rent we pay to be in this free country.

But seriously, is there such a thing as “too loud” polka music?

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.