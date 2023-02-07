Sometimes I think we celebrate Valentine’s Day because we are in withdrawal from all the holidays at the end of the year.

Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are but fond memories, and we want an excuse to buy a gift or go out to eat. Nobody really likes those chalky, heart shaped candies with sayings on them, so it must be something else. We all know postage is getting expensive yet here we are bracing for another lovely pseudo-holiday.

There is a debate whether it is a real holiday, but you can’t argue with Hallmark, and the Catholic Church has plenty of backup historic evidence. There are many reasons why we should celebrate St. Valentine starting with all the saints. If we want to get technical, there were about a dozen St. Valentines, plus a pope. In fact, we could really celebrate St. Valentine’s Day several times a year if we chose to. We could even choose to celebrate the female St. Valentina, a virgin martyred on July 25, 308 AD in Palestine. There were lots of beheadings and drawing and quartering and whatnot. In fact, martyrdom seems the common theme, but since love conquers all, most of us pass on the details.

We’ll buy pink or red stuff that doesn’t even make sense. Pink underwear with hearts on for your husband or personalized candy dispensers or heart shaped meat strike me as silly, but maybe I miss the connection with love and things like pocket knives that say “I love you.” As for a beef jerky bouquet — four flavors prearranged in a pint glass with oxygen absorbers in a stylish branded box, $89, is a bit pricy for a hard tack gift. Or is that heart attack and they misspelled it?

There is another beef jerky gift, if you still want to pursue that avenue. Laser print your own message on beef jerky. It’s non-refundable but no worries, it has gotten all great reviews.

Many of the listed Valentine’s items for partners are fairly offensive so sticking to a card is perhaps the best idea. Here in the states, we just mail a card without giving thought to the postmark. Leave it to the British to want to snub their noses at our plebian ways. In England there is a town with a return address that takes the cake, or Valentine’s Day cupcakes, as it were.

Lover, England, is known as the world’s most romantic village. Although it rhymes with the word “over,” it looks good on paper. They have capitalized on the name by hand stamping “Sent from Lover” on your Valentine card for you and mailing it. If you want to take a loved one there, you’ll find the town decorated in heart shaped everything and playing host to a multitude of weekend festivities. Situated near Salisbury this community has capitalized on the name and the residents are having great fun. If you can’t join them in person, they do take orders for postcard mailings on their website. It’s all in fun, but the whole community seems to enjoy the once-a-year hoopla.

With so many choices to recognize those you love, you needn’t travel far to find something appealing. A heart shaped pizza or Jell-O mold is in most budgets. And that my friends, is the far cry from the pagan ritual of drunkenness and nudity celebrating fertility. As Christians put their clothes back on and skipped the part about slaying goats and dogs, the celebration became more civilized. Moving from bloody rituals and torture to cupids and candy gets a bit muddled, but celebrating saints and focusing on love seemed to be the natural evolution, as long as they got to keep a festival.

By the time Hallmark came in and took it over, it was well on its way to being a commercial success by anyone’s standards. Whether it’s underwear, a singing telegraph or a trip to England, gifts are appreciated by all. I personally can pass on the beef jerky, but you can’t go wrong with chocolate.