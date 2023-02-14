Today is a day to tell stories of love. Oh, sure, send cards and give candy, wear red, but tell some love stories while you’re at it. Think of that tale of grandma and grandpa meeting when her car broke down and he saved the day. Tell about someone sitting behind their future spouse in first grade and pulling on her pony tail. Better yet, tell your own love story. Maybe you have more than one, that’s even more interesting. The greatest love story is your own. It probably has comedy, tragedy and everything in between.

I love the stories of people returning to a class reunion and hitting it off with someone they always had a crush on. They end up connecting and then start a new happily ever after, 30 or 40 years later.

I might have done that, but I married my high school boyfriend. In freshman algebra I felt I was going to have to get assistance from this small “red book” assemblage. What I didn’t know was that I would get lifelong friends and a husband out of that second hour class. My fondness for algebra is only because of the loves I found in that class.

By junior year we were dating and by the time we were in college we were planning to marry. That was a long time ago in a galaxy far far away, but it stuck. Fairly ordinary, but at the time, it felt unique and special. That feeling of being seen and heard and practically understood is like none other.

I think a true love story came long after that romance between two young people. Financial hardships and medical challenges and changes in locations add layers to a relationship. When personalities, interests and careers develop and grow, that’s when love must conquer all.

That’s my story and it’s not exciting, but its real. Some love stories have more sparkle — bells and whistles or fireworks. The ones where circumstances kept them apart for years and they finally find their moment. Families, religions, or backgrounds have stifled the fires of passion but it remained smoldering embers until one day it catches a breeze and sparks into the fire of passion once again. I love those stories.

I remember writing a magazine article on dating site hookups. The romances and subsequent marriages of four different couples who met online weren’t exactly Hallmark material, but their stories warmed my heart, just the same. And all four have been married between seven and 25 years.

Love stories come in all different forms and each one is unique in its own way. The cheerleader and basketball player, married 53 years and still acting like star struck lovers — they are wonderful role models for the next two generations. The co-workers who cross paths daily until one day they really see each other and realize their true feelings for one another. The blind date that lasts a lifetime. Each of these is unique and each a story to be told.

Whether you meet playing volleyball or in a bar, meeting for that first time can be life altering. The tension can build and the relationship can teeter until steady on its course. Not every relationship is going to be written about like “Pride and Prejudice” or put on film like “The Notebook.” Not everyone gets to time travel and end up in another century in the arms of Jamie Fraser from “Outlander.”

Yet everyone’s story is worth sharing on this day. It can remind everyone the importance of loving and being loved. Connection, intimacy, and the assurance that two individuals invest in each other and can make it work. Even more mundane stories, like mine perhaps, is worth relating and recording. It wasn’t forbidden love like “Romeo and Juliet” or tragic like “Brokeback Mountain,” or spectacular and fantastical like “The Princess Bride.” It wasn’t even love at first sight. It was a love worth investing the rest of my life in, and that makes it as notable as all the rest.

Stories of love never get old; stories of love need to be told. And that’s my version of “roses are red.”