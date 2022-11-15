Kay Stellpflug: Relaxed scheduled was pandemic perk

We are returning to normal. That was the war cry during COVID distancing and quarantine. Once there were hints of an all clear, or perhaps “mostly clear with a chance of catching it,” citizens began venturing out. We have arrived back at large groups, hugs and kisses. Holidays, here we come.

Let’s review the turn of events, from isolation to trick-or-treating and beyond. Although our hands were consuming more alcohol than our mouths, we soon had that remedied. We watched movies and series we had only heard about previously. We learned to bake or cleaned the house or read the books on our lists. We caught up.

Early on as we reentered the world, I noticed one thing right off. I saw the sudden uptick on sales of products that reflected a population stepping out. When the country began opening up and unmasking, citizens of the world who had been limited to infrequent human encounters, now took notice of their personal hygiene and appearance and went all out to clean up their act.

I thought it would be luggage and new shoes that would be bought and used with joy. Silly me. It was not just travel items that were being purchased, but personal items like deodorant, teeth whiteners and condoms. With taverns and restaurants booming back, the rush on hand sanitizers was replaced by nail polish, hair coloring and perfume.

I know more than a few people who plan to keep their grown-out natural hair color and it looks great. I know men who decided a beard is distinguished looking and they saved on shaving and products. And, that throwback ponytail they always wanted has stayed for a conversation piece. Back in the flow with a few changes, it’s wonderful, right?

I am discovering that it can be more challenging than we all remembered. I have heard comments like, “I’m finding myself running out of conversation.” And “I’m not used to smiling so much anymore.” And I’m not the only one who has heard this line; “I miss COVID. Now I have to go out to so many meetings and all the relatives are coming for Thanksgiving. I liked the small gatherings on porches.” Imagine “missing” social distancing and quarantine.

Think about that for a moment. Missing the isolation, the lack of physical contact, the “in person” spontaneous laughter? Maybe that’s not what they miss, not exactly. What they are missing is the more relaxed schedule, the no pressure to entertain which involved cleaning the house, buying and preparing food and yes, all that conversation. There was no pressure to buy new clothes. Some of us threw a scarf around our sweater and kept our pajama pants on for Zoom meetings. The need to volunteer and organize and attend endless meetings was so relaxed and allowed for individuals to choose the level of commitment.

They didn’t miss the quarantine, they missed a lifestyle that had a feeling of control and relaxation while still getting work done while interacting with people, even if it was on a screen.

Reentering the world of the “up close and personal” has taken more time for some than others. Post-traumatic stress disorder is one side effect for those who were on the front line. Anxieties remained for those who feel germs are mixing with the laughter. Stressing over who is or isn’t vaccinated is not uncommon. Caution is still recommended.

My personal philosophy is to embrace life around me — with caution. I plan to be ever grateful we are on this side of a very real and lethal virus that wreaked havoc for longer than any of us could have imagined. And it’s not gone yet.

Let’s be clear on a few things. First of all, it didn’t happen because you didn’t forward that email to ten people. Second, it’s time to know what day of the week it is. One last thing, even though we are socializing and celebrating together, you don’t have to eat cake that people have blown on. Discretion is still the better part of valor.